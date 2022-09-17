Denis Leamy backs young Munster props to step up to the mark

Denis Leamy has backed Munster’s young tightheads Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa to step up to the mark as their province enters a new era at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday afternoon.

The defence coach, hired from Leinster by new boss Graham Rowntree alongside former Racing 92 attack coach Mike Prendergast this summer, represents another new chapter in Munster’s quest for a first trophy since 2011. That quests begins in Wales on Saturday against an equally hungry Cardiff side starved of success.

Though Leamy has preached patience as this season’s coaching ticket beds in with a developing squad and gameplan, it is clear some weapons in Munster’s arsenal are more in need of attention than others.

Supporters have long been crying out for a top-level front row to compete with Europe’s best but have instead seen the dependable tighthead John Ryan shown the exit door. That left fellow veteran Stephen Archer as the only experienced number three in the squad and when he was made unavailable this week due to a knock, head coach Rowntree was forced to start the 2022-23 BKT United Rugby Championship campaign with twentysomethings Knox and Salanoa.

Maybe that was always the plan. The pair have been waiting in the wings long enough but former head coach Johann van Graan limited their exposure in favour of the Archer-Ryan axis. South African-born academy graduate Knox, 23, has been given six starts in three seasons among his 25 appearances in red while Hawaiian-born Salanoa, 24, is yet to start a game after nine caps in an injury-hit two years since joining from Leinster.

The Leinster and Ireland brains trusts have clearly seen potential in Salanoa. Leo Cullen was publicly miffed at the tighthead’s defection to Munster during the 2020 lockdown while Andy Farrell and company have selected him for the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Rowntree on Friday went with Knox to start the season alongside experienced hooker Niall Scannell and another Emerging Ireland call-up in loosehead Josh Wycherley in a team to be captained by Jack O’Donoghue and featuring a debut at inside centre for Malakai Fekitoa. Earlier in the week Leamy expressed the utmost confidence in the tighthead duo.

“I worked with Roman for a couple of years in Leinster. He’s a guy we have really high hopes for,” the defence coach said. “Same with Knoxy they are two really good young players.

“Just watching them moving around the pitch and watching them day to day, their ability as tighthead props to move around the pitch, their catch/pass, their ability with their footwork is really, really impressive. So, it is really exciting when you see these things.

"Obviously , tighthead prop, there is more to that in terms of the tighter end of their game, the scrum, the maul. Those things are all massive factors. So, those guys are growing, they are learning. But it’s hugely exciting in terms of seeing where they can go because they are two genuinely massive prospects.

"I suppose the way it is they are going to get game time. That’s how you learn, getting game time and exposing them to tough environments, allowing them to develop. It is going to be tough but these are two guys I would back all the way."

The props are reflective of a youthful season-opening side that can expect a tough introduction to the new campaign in the first of two games in Wales in the opening couple of rounds with a trip to the Dragons on Sunday week. Victory on Saturday afternoon would get the Rowntree era off to a flying start against a team that last beat Munster five years ago but a fresh start applies to both teams and the visitors will know to take nothing for granted.

CARDIFF: L Williams; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; R Carré, K Dacey, D Lewis; J Turnbull captain, S Davies; J Botham, T Young, T Faletau.

Replacements: L Belcher, R Barratt, D Arhip, M Screech, L Timani, L Williams, R Priestland, U Halaholo.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, C Farrell, M Fekitoa, L Coombes; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, K Knox; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, A Kendellen, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, T Ahern, J Hodnett, N Cronin, J Crowley, R Scannell.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).