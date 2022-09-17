McGrath makes peace and moves on as Leinster's redemption tour starts in Italy  

It's no surprise to hear that sleep proved elusive for Luke McGrath at the back end of last season. Pipped at the post by La Rochelle in the Heineken Cup final, Leo Cullen’s side then had their mitts removed from the league trophy for the first time in five years by a superb Bulls performance in the URC semi-final in Dublin.

Amidst all this was the birth of his first child, Bobby, who arrived the day after that European defeat in Marseille. The lowest point followed immediately by the highest, as McGrath explained, but the change to what had been the painstakingly assembled routine of a professional sportsman took some getting used to.

“Yeah, so it is tough to manage the whole rugby side of things as well," he explained. "The lack of sleep, that’s the hardest bit. He came home the day we got knocked out so the good thing is I was prepared for that. There was no holidays, pretty much trying to get used to the whole thing and it’s going great now.”

Getting a handle on their failure to win a trophy last term will be a longer-term thing.

McGrath and the rest of the Leinster players not due to tour New Zealand with the national team in the summer came together at their UCD training base for a couple of days after that Bulls defeat to understand what had gone sour and what could be freshened up.

“They were probably the two most frustrating days we have had in here,” McGrath said and, while they agreed to park their frustrations for the summer, those losses are still informing the work they do even with new coaches like Sean O’Brien and Andrew Goodman in tow.

It’s just over a week since a training session consisted of a half-hour game where they were working on some of the areas deemed deficient last May and McGrath has highlighted the defence in particular as an area ripe for improvement.

Physicality is, rightly or wrongly, another department where Leinster have been deemed light in recent times so it was interesting yesterday to see their matchday 23 for today’s game in Italy feature a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench.

Jason Jenkins struggled for fitness at Munster, but if the new arrival can get games under his belt this season then he – as well as young Joe McCarthy - offers a presence that Leinster have arguably lacked in the second row in recent times.

McCarthy, named this week on the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour, isn’t on duty here but five of his provincial colleagues booked for South Africa are. Two of them, Scott Penny and Max Deegan, start in the back row.

All eyes will be on Ciaran Frawley on that national trip but he starts on the bench with Ross Byrne again preferred at ten while a second new signing, Charlie Ngatai, will line up beside academy graduate Jamie Osborne in the midfield.

Frawley is the only player who toured New Zealand with Ireland this summer involved on this opening weekend but Ronan Kelleher’s return is notable after he missed the back end of the last term with injury. Also back on duty are Dave Kearney and Will Connors.

Redemption starts at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Leinster: M O’Reilly; R Russell, J Osborne. C Ngatai, D Kearney, R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Zebre Parma: R Kriel; P Bruno, E Cronjé, E Lucchin, S Gesi, T Eden, C Cook; P Buonfiglio, J Du Toit, M Nocera; D Sisi, L Krumov; L Andreani, MJ Pelser, T Fox-Matamua.

Referee: B Blain (SRU).