Malakai Fekitoa in line for competitive Munster debut in URC kick-off

Malakai Fekitoa is set for his competitive Munster debut when the Graham Rowntree era at the province gets underway at Cardiff in Round One of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday (3:05pm).

Fekitoa, 30, signed from Wasps during the summer and the All Black impressed in Munster’s two pre-season games in Cork as new head coach Rowntree gave game time to every fit member of his squad.

A 2015 World Cup winner who has since switched allegiances from New Zealand to Tonga, the country of his birth, has been handed the inside centre role as Munster begin life without Damian de Allende and Fekitoa will partner Chris Farrell in midfield, the Irish international having missed the summer tour due to a hip injury.

The centres will start outside a half-back partnership of scrum-half Paddy Patterson, who also impressed in pre-season, and Ben Healy, who gets the nod at number 10 ahead of Jack Crowley, named on the bench having beat the starter to a place in the Emerging Ireland squad set to go to South Africa later this month.

Rowntree will have to start the league campaign with depleted back-three options after Mike Haley and Simon Zebo were ruled out alongside veteran tighthead prop Stephen Archer.

Munster said Archer is recovering from a knock, Haley reported stiffness during the week and Zebo was unavailable due to illness.

The upshot is that Shane Daly starts at full-back with fellow Emerging Ireland call-up Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes on the wings.

Archer’s unavailability allows Keynan Knox to start at tighthead in a front row also featuring Josh Wycherley at loosehead and summer Ireland tourist Niall Scannell at hooker while Dave Kilcoyne is set to make a welcome return off the bench from a neck injury that has sidelined him since the Six Nations.

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley are selected in the second row with Jack O’Donoghue captaining the side from blindside flanker in a back row also featuring Alex Kendellen at blindside and No.8 Jack O’Sullivan.

Munster will face a Cardiff side set to unleash plenty of firepower for their home opener, including new signings and Lions duo Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau.

Williams will start at full-back in an all-international back three alongside wings Owen Lane and Josh Adams while Faletau anchors a back row that also includes James Botham and another new signing in Tom Young.

CARDIFF: L Williams; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; R Carré, K Dacey, D Lewis; J Turnbull captain, S Davies; J Botham, T Young, T Faletau.

Replacements: L Belcher, R Barratt, D Arhip, M Screech, L Timani, L Williams, R Priestland, U Halaholo

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, C Farrell, M Fekitoa, L Coombes; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, K Knox; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, A Kendellen, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, T Ahern, J Hodnett, N Cronin, J Crowley, R Scannell.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)