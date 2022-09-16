Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins set to make Leinster debuts

Leinster’s trip to Zebre hardly makes for the most eye-catching of URC season openers for the province but there is plenty to mull over in the XV named for Saturday’s assignment by head coach Leo Cullen.

Maybe chief among them are the pair of debuts for newcomers Jason Jenkins who starts at lock after his arrival from Munster, and Charlie Ngatai who partners academy graduate Jamie Osborne in midfield after joining from Lyon.