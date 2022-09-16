Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins set to make Leinster debuts

Leo Cullen's side start their campaign with a trip to Italy.
Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins set to make Leinster debuts

READY TO GO: Charlie Ngatai during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD.

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 12:48
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster’s trip to Zebre hardly makes for the most eye-catching of URC season openers for the province but there is plenty to mull over in the XV named for Saturday’s assignment by head coach Leo Cullen.

Maybe chief among them are the pair of debuts for newcomers Jason Jenkins who starts at lock after his arrival from Munster, and Charlie Ngatai who partners academy graduate Jamie Osborne in midfield after joining from Lyon.

Five of the matchday 23 will be players who have this week been named on the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa which means that this will be their only attempt to shine in blue for some time to come.

Of the quintet, Scott Penny and Max Deegan start in the backrow while Alex Soroka, Brian Denny and Ciaran Frawley begin on the bench. Frawley’s star is in the ascendant with his country but it is Ross Byrne who starts at No.10 here.

As ever, the new campaign brings with it the welcome sight of players returning from injury and Leinster have Ronan Kelleher back in harness in the front row and Dave Kearney on the wing while Will Connors is one of half-a-dozen forwards on the bench in a six-two split.

Frawley is the only man named who toured New Zealand with Andy Farrell’s collective during the summer. Kick-off at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi is 1pm Irish time and the game is live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV.

Leinster: M O’Reilly; R Russell, J Osborne. C Ngatai, D Kearney, R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, B Deeny, A Soroka, N McCarthy, C Frawley, W Connors.

More in this section

Eddie Butler We were incredibly close – Brian Moore ‘devastated’ by death of Eddie Butler
Gallagher Premiership 2022-23 Season Launch - Twickenham Stadium Worcester given Friday deadline to prove Sixways is able to stage games
Munster Rugby Squad Training Emerging openings in green give Wycherley hope for season in red
<p>BOW: Malakai Fekitoa set for competitive start.</p>

Malakai Fekitoa in line for competitive Munster debut in URC kick-off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s