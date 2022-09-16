Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins set to make Leinster debuts

Leinster’s trip to Zebre hardly makes for the most eye-catching of URC season openers for the province but there is plenty to mull over in the XV named for Saturday’s assignment by head coach Leo Cullen.
Maybe chief among them are the pair of debuts for newcomers Jason Jenkins who starts at lock after his arrival from Munster, and Charlie Ngatai who partners academy graduate Jamie Osborne in midfield after joining from Lyon.
Five of the matchday 23 will be players who have this week been named on the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa which means that this will be their only attempt to shine in blue for some time to come.
Of the quintet, Scott Penny and Max Deegan start in the backrow while Alex Soroka, Brian Denny and Ciaran Frawley begin on the bench. Frawley’s star is in the ascendant with his country but it is Ross Byrne who starts at No.10 here.
As ever, the new campaign brings with it the welcome sight of players returning from injury and Leinster have Ronan Kelleher back in harness in the front row and Dave Kearney on the wing while Will Connors is one of half-a-dozen forwards on the bench in a six-two split.
Frawley is the only man named who toured New Zealand with Andy Farrell’s collective during the summer. Kick-off at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi is 1pm Irish time and the game is live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV.
: M O’Reilly; R Russell, J Osborne. C Ngatai, D Kearney, R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.
: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, B Deeny, A Soroka, N McCarthy, C Frawley, W Connors.