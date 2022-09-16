Emerging openings in green give Wycherley hope for season in red

As a boost on the eve of a new season, the sight of 10 Munster names on the Emerging Ireland squad list earlier this week will have done wonders for collective spirits at the High Performance Centre.

It certainly ticks an early box for newly arrived defence coach Denis Leamy who targeted greater representative involvement for his players just 24 hours before the IRFU revealed the Irish management’s selection for the three-game trip to play South African Currie Cup teams later this month.

Whatever about the strain it places on all four provinces by taking 35 players out of their planning for at least a couple of rounds of the new United Rugby Championship season, the positive reinforcement given to their younger hopefuls via the recognition they received this week can do wonders in the long term.

Just ask Josh Wycherley, one of the 10 Munster men handed the chance to advance their claims to a shot at Test rugby when the Emerging Ireland squad travels to Bloemfontein ahead of the first game against the Griquas on September 30.

The Bantry-born loosehead prop, who was selected alongside fellow forwards Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, and Roman Salanoa, and backline squad mates Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Calvin Nash, was asked to contemplate the prospect of a call-up earlier this week.

“If I got the chance to get into camp or play those games, you’d tear the arm off for it,” Wycherley, 23, said, “so I think in that regard you’d love to get a chance but all I can do now is really focus on week-to-week and trying to perform as best you can for Munster at the moment.”

The prop has proven he is more than capable of stepping up to a challenge since he was thrown in at the deep end as an academy player against Clermont in December 2020. Injuries to Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman have provided further opportunities, not least at the end of last season when Wycherley packed down against Toulouse in that epic Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium.

Ally those experiences to the advice and guidance he is receiving from his former forwards coach and fellow loosehead turned new head coach Graham Rowntree, and further up the chain of command at Ireland level, and Wycherley is fully aware of what is required of him as he heads into a new season. He's looking to add considerably to his 28 appearances in red over the last two seasons.

“You have chats with the coaches here and stuff like that, so the information gets trickled down," he added. "It’s all intertwining, and we can keep working on things we need to keep working on and hopefully at some stage when you get that chance, you are ready to go.”

Wycherley will be hoping the attention he has received thus far continues into today’s selection by Rowntree for tomorrow’s BKT URC season opener against Cardiff at the Arms Park. The West Cork native has thoroughly enjoyed life under the new head coach since he succeeded Johann van Graan at the end of last season.

“I suppose working with Graham the last couple of years now, really getting to know his style and seeing that come into it a bit more this season," Wycherley said. "But I'm really enjoying the way we're trying to play and trying to train. We're training a different kind of style and yeah, really enjoying it and working under the lads at the moment. It's brilliant.

“I think we're probably just training a bit faster, training at a bit of a different tempo than we were. I'm not saying whether that was a bad thing or a good thing, but I'm just really enjoying it. I'm enjoying the pace of it and enjoying the way we're playing at the moment.”

Defeats in pre-season at home to both Gloucester and London Irish at Musgrave Park may not reflect that feel-good spirit but Wycherley took plenty of positives from them ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wales.

“Both sides we came up against, we enjoyed getting a bit of a run out, get the legs going again," he said. “I think it's always going to be a bit fresh when you're stopping and changing (line-ups) as well at half-time, getting new teams on, and I think just where we are now is pushing on from that. That's going to be important leading into Cardiff. It's a big week for us so we're really excited to push on from there now.

“I think for us it's going to be about a big start (against Cardiff). In that first half we need to start well, especially on a 4G where it's fast-paced, you have to really start well. That's probably a big target we're aiming for.”