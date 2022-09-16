Five questions ahead of the beginning of the new URC season

Five Questions For The New BKT United Rugby Championship Season

1 Is The URC Finally In A Good Spot?

After an awkward, Covid-hit transition from the PRO14 to a 16-team, trans-continental URC, there is reason to believe the old Celtic League has finally found its feet in its latest format.

Leinster supporters will disagree but the breaking of their stranglehold on the trophy by the South African debutants was a breath of fresh air, TV audience figures are up and with the end of restrictions on stadium attendances across all five participating nations we could be set for a season of record crowds.

Throw in a new title sponsor (India’s BKT Tyres) from outside the traditional circle of corporate rugby backers and the capture of some headline-grabbing summer signings and there are plenty of indicators we are in for a stellar campaign.

2 Who Will Suffer Most From The Emerging Ireland Tour?

A 35-man squad containing 11 Leinster, 10 Munster, nine Ulster and five Connacht players will be absent from at least two rounds of the URC’s early-season skirmishes later this month. These will include Ulster-Leinster and Connacht-Munster derby fixtures, as the Ireland management looks to add another layer of insurance to its squad depth ahead of next year’s World Cup.

That Ireland’s frontline players will remain at home with their provinces is at least something for their day-to-day head coaches but there will be keen interest on the impact this tour has on the URC campaign in all four corners of the island.

3 Which New Head Coach Can Hit The Ground Running?

There will be plenty of pressure on the new men in Munster, Glasgow, Zebre and the Dragons, not to mention a reshuffled Connacht coaching ticket after a truncated pre-season. With respect to Fabio Roselli in Parma and Dai Flanagan in Newport there are low expectations for both of their clubs ahead of the new campaign but for Graham Rowntree at Munster and Franco Smith in Glasgow the scrutiny will be more intense.

Former Italy boss Smith must pick up the pieces following the 76-14 thrashing by Leinster in last season’s quarter-final that did for predecessor Danny Wilson but in Limerick there is a more nuanced task in front of Rowntree. He has taken the reins as the sixth head coach assigned to end a now 11-year absence of silverware.

He will be hoping his backroom appointments can bring the experience of more recently successful clubs and bring some of their magic to the table. Munster have a more than capable squad that just needs a clear, winning framework within which to excel.

4 Are Leinster The Team To Stop The Stormers?

It was a seismic shock when Leo Cullen’s men lost their four-season grip on the title when they were beaten by the Bulls in Dublin at the semi-final stage last season to give the inaugural URC season an all-South African final.

Yet with the four South African franchises preparing for a campaign on two fronts ahead of their introduction to the Champions Cup this autumn, it looks like Leinster’s likelihood to reclaim their position as league top dogs is a real possibility.

Yet there will be questions asked of their squad depth as the bulk supplier of Ireland’s national squad and the exit of a raft of back-up forwards. There is no doubting that when Cullen fields his strongest XV and bench there is little to touch his side but perhaps this is a more wide-open season than ever.

5 But Will The Lights Stay On?

With energy prices set to go through the roof this winter it begs the question, how will the ongoing cost of living crisis impact the URC teams? URC CEO Martin Anayi recently spoke of the challenges facing them.

“There’s a real challenge for everybody,” Anayi said. “We have a group of CEOs who meet monthly, and it’s one of the key points of discussion – cost of living. Of course everyone is stressed, as with your disposable income what do you keep, not keep, how long? It’s the uncertainty.

“We’ll find a way through it but I don’t know what that way is yet. Once we get some certainty about what business support (from governments) there will be… but like everyone else we’re waiting to find out what that is. These are small businesses, feeling the pinch already.”