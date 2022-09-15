French referee Raynal at centre of Bledisloe storm over late Wallaby time-wasting call

All Blacks snatch dramatic victory in Melbourne after Wallaby ten Foley pinged for taking too long on a clearing penalty
SNATCHED IT: Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks celebrates with teammates after scoring the match-winning try in the last minute of the Bledisloe Cup match at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. 

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 13:26
Cian Locke

Bledisloe Cup: Australia 37 New Zealand 39.

FRENCH referee Mathieu Raynal walked himself into a Bledisloe Cup storm Thursday after he pinged Australia's Bernard Foley for delaying a late clearing penalty as the visiting All Blacks snatched a dramatic test match in Melbourne.

The Wallabies' Nic White had kicked a monster penalty to complete a sensational comeback by the hosts to lead 37-34 in the final minute. 

In a frantic finale, New Zealand won a penalty, and opted for touch near the goal line, but their maul was halted and Australia won the relieving penalty. 

With only moments left, it seemed certain that the Wallabies would kick the penalty to touch and run down the clock but the French official deemed that Foley took too long and he overturned the penalty. 

From it, Richie Mounga duly spread it wide for Jordie Barrett to claim the dramatic winning try.

"A gutting way to finish a game," Wallaby captain James Slipper admitted afterwards.

New Zealand's Richie Mounga (C) scores a try despite Australia's Len Ikitau (L) and Australia's Marika Koroibete (R) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne
New Zealand had exploded into a 10-0 lead before Australia roared back. Two yellows for the Wallabies meant New Zealand edged into a commanding advantage but a brace of tries from full back Andrew Kallaway and a sensational score from Samu brought the sides level again. A White penalty from 50 metres pushed the hosts ahead for the first time of the night but that controversial decision by Raynal gave the All Blacks position five metres out to post their 20th successive Bledisloe Cup success.

AUSTRALIA: A Kellaway, T Wright, L Ikitau, L Foketi, M Koribete, B Foley, J Gordon; R Valetini, P Samu, R Leota, M Philip, J Holloway, A Alaalatoa, D Porecki, J Slipper (c). 

Replacements: F Fainga'a, S Sio, P Fa'amausili, D Swain, F McReight, N White, R Hodge, J Petaia.

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett, W Jordan, R Ioane, D Havili, C Clarke, R Mo’unga, A Smith; H Sotutu, S Cane, S Barrett, S Whitelock, B Retallick, T Lomax, S Taukei’aho, E de Groot. 

Replacements: D Coles, G Bower, F Newell, A Ioane, D Papali’i, F Christie, B Barrett, Q Tupaea.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

