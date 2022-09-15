Ulster to name a stand in honour of the late Nevin Spence 

Ulster rugby announced on Thursday that they would be dedicating the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in his honour. The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be officially unveiled on April 26, 2023
Ulster to name a stand in honour of the late Nevin Spence 

HONOUR: The late Nevin Spence is to have a stand named in his honour at Ravenhill. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Darren Kidd

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 12:28
TJ Galvin

Ten years have passed since the tragic passing of former Ulster player Nevin Spence. Spence died in an accident together with his father, Noel, and brother, Graham, on September 15, 2012.

Ulster rugby announced on Thursday that they would be dedicating the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in his honour. The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be officially unveiled on April 26, 2023 - on what would have been Spence's 33rd birthday.

Ulster's match against Connacht on Saturday, September 17 will see the Spences honoured with children from Nevin Spence's local club, Ballinahinch, forming a guard of honour.

The Ulster team will be wearing black armbands embroidered with ‘Nevin, Graham and Noel’ on Saturday night, with Luke Marshall sharing his memories of Nevin Spence as a friend and teammate in the official match programme. 

The front cover of the programme also features a painting of Nevin Spence by his sister, Emma Spence.

Connacht Rugby will also present a jersey to the club at the Captain’s coin toss ahead of the game to recognise the impact that Nevin had across Irish rugby during his career, including 11 appearances for Ireland U20.

Speaking on how Ulster Rugby are set to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of Nevin, Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said:

“With every passing year, we are reminded of what a tragic loss the Spence family, together with the rugby community, suffered ten years ago today. Nevin was a talent that shone bright, both on and off the pitch, and his lasting legacy is an integral part of who we are at Ulster Rugby.

“The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will recognise that his memory lives on for players, staff and supporters, and is our way of ensuring that he is remembered now, and for generations to come, by all those who visit our home.”

More in this section

Worcester Warriors verge of administration Worcester stress club not in administration after DCMS letter claimed they were
New Zealand v Australia - The Rugby Championship All Blacks aiming for 20th straight Bledisloe Cup series win
Chay Mullins 11/09/2022 Easterby out to plant seeds in South Africa as an important pathway re-emerges
<p>SNATCHED IT: Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks celebrates with teammates after scoring the match-winning try in the last minute of the Bledisloe Cup match at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. </p>

French referee Raynal at centre of Bledisloe storm over late Wallaby time-wasting call

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up