Ulster to name a stand in honour of the late Nevin Spence 

Ten years have passed since the tragic passing of former Ulster player Nevin Spence. Spence died in an accident together with his father, Noel, and brother, Graham, on September 15, 2012.

Ulster rugby announced on Thursday that they would be dedicating the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in his honour. The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be officially unveiled on April 26, 2023 - on what would have been Spence's 33rd birthday.

Ulster's match against Connacht on Saturday, September 17 will see the Spences honoured with children from Nevin Spence's local club, Ballinahinch, forming a guard of honour.

The Ulster team will be wearing black armbands embroidered with ‘Nevin, Graham and Noel’ on Saturday night, with Luke Marshall sharing his memories of Nevin Spence as a friend and teammate in the official match programme.

The front cover of the programme also features a painting of Nevin Spence by his sister, Emma Spence.

Connacht Rugby will also present a jersey to the club at the Captain’s coin toss ahead of the game to recognise the impact that Nevin had across Irish rugby during his career, including 11 appearances for Ireland U20.

Speaking on how Ulster Rugby are set to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of Nevin, Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said:

“With every passing year, we are reminded of what a tragic loss the Spence family, together with the rugby community, suffered ten years ago today. Nevin was a talent that shone bright, both on and off the pitch, and his lasting legacy is an integral part of who we are at Ulster Rugby.

“The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will recognise that his memory lives on for players, staff and supporters, and is our way of ensuring that he is remembered now, and for generations to come, by all those who visit our home.”