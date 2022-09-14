Opportunity knocks at No.10 for Ciaran Frawley on South African tour

Ciarán Frawley will be handed a golden opportunity to follow in Jonathan Sexton’s footsteps next month as one of the senior players on the Emerging Ireland three-match tour to South Africa.

The Leinster back is one of three players who featured against the Maoris in New Zealand this summer – Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast being the others – to be included in Simon Easterby’s 35-man selection.

That fact, and his performances on that recent senior tour, make him a critical component of this operation and Easterby, who will lead the party in the absence of head coach Andy Farrell, admitted as much when asked about the talented 24-year old.

“We feel Frawls has the potential to lead in a number of different positions. Obviously, he has played 12 a fair bit for Leinster but we see him, which he did in the Maori weeks, as being a guy who can lead from the front at 10, you know, lead a week.

“He'll be asked in the next few weeks to do a slightly different role to what he did in New Zealand because he had lots of senior players around him. We feel he has the ability to step up and front the week, lead the week, as someone like at the extreme, Johnny Sexton, does week in, week out and has done for a number of years.” The versatile Leinster back was able to grasp an opportunity where others have so far largely failed in attempting to step into the shoes of Sexton who will be 38 by the time of next year’s World Cup and is due to retire after the tournament.

Joey Carbery has impressed in parts but not so much in others since his return from long-term injury while Ross Byrne, Billy Burns and Harry Byrne have all had varying amounts of time but limited success in the out-half position in recent years.

Frawley could do himself a major favour in the upcoming games against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs as the Irish brains trust looks to expand its strength in depth ahead of the global get-together in France in 2023.

"Giving those players like Frawls the opportunity to put himself at the forefront of a week, lead it, take the team to a performance at the weekend in that position at 10, is crucial for us. We're still finding out a little bit about Frawls and the way he can play.

"You can see that when they're playing for their provinces in the URC but it is slightly different and there's not a huge difference, but there is a difference when you have them in your environment across a couple of weeks period.” The IRFU has also organised an Ireland ‘A’ game against a New Zealand equivalent in November but Easterby admitted that the process of putting together this Emerging squad at a time when the URC is just up and running involved plenty of discussion.

All of those named are available for selection for their provinces as the URC kicks off this week and it would be a surprise if there are not some changes before they come together at the back end of next week and fly out to South Africa on Sunday the 25th.

Farrell, however, will not be going with them.

“He will be involved in the couple of days camp we have in the HPC (high-performance centre). As much as this is about the next few weeks, this is about the November internationals as well there is a lot of Rugby World Cup stuff to organise as well.

“We are taking 35 players but there are another 35 players or more with the provinces and he will be getting around there and staying connected and making sure that come November we have not just some of those players coming on tour integrating into the squad but lots of those players with their provinces who are starting to get back into their rugby.”