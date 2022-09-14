Munster ace Hodnett set for return to Munster training this week 

John Hodnett will take a step closer to some first gametime since April this week as the flanker returns to training following a knee injury.

Hodnett, 23, was one of a quartet of back-rowers as well as wing Calvin Nash who were set to step up their training involvements with the senior squad this week ahead of the opening BKT URC match of the season at Cardiff this Saturday.

The West Cork openside did not feature in pre-season having suffered the knee injury against Ulster during the regular season last April 22. Alex Kendellen has also returned to training having fully recovered from his leg injury while Jack O’Sullivan and Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn have completed their return to play protocols and are available for selection for the Arms Park clash.

Looking forward to the trip to the Welsh capital, which was on Monday pushed back from Friday night to the following afternoon so as not to clash with the state visit of King Charles to Cardiff, defence coach Denis Leamy said: “It's a tough challenge, it really is. Going away from home, going to Wales, Cardiff play very fast, attractive rugby. When they get into their style of play they cause a lot of trouble around the pitch. They can hit you up close, out wide, they are a really, really good side.

“We've been together only a number of weeks, that's the reality of it. It's a big game on Saturday, and it's one that we will go after very, very hard. We have to be realistic in that it will take a little bit of time to bed in and gel. We'll go all guns blazing but there's a big picture here as well, and whatever the result is on Saturday we move on and get better and better.” Leamy said the change in kick-off day and time would have little effect on Munster's preparations.

"I don't think it upsets us either way, really, in terms of travelling it stretches the week out but we'll work around that as best we can.

"The experience of Covid has given us all a flexibility in terms of how we react to things and having an extra day won't knock us, we'll just get on with it. We're going over on Friday anyway, we'll continue that and stay overnight and play the following.

"It won't affect us either way, we'll plough on."