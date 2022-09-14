Denis Leamy urging patience as Munster adapt to new set-up

The eve of a new season never fails to raise the expectations among supporters of better things to come and Munster fans are no exception. Yet while Denis Leamy shares their hopes, the recently appointed defence coach is not promising a quick fix to end his province’s long wait for silverware.

The return of one of Munster’s favourite sons from the coaching staff of their arch-rivals Leinster was one of incoming head coach Graham Rowntree’s masterstrokes alongside the luring of another old buddy, Mike Prendergast, from Racing 92 to become the new attack coach.

Between them, and new forwards coach Andi Kyriacou, they bring a wealth of experience as both players and coaches in some of the best rugby environments of the professional era. The only sticking point is that they had never worked together as a coaching ticket before they arrived at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick at the start of a what is a truncated pre-season due to the need for an early finish to the 2022-23 campaign ahead of a World Cup summer and autumn.

And just as players need time to adjust to new working practices, so too does the management team have to gel to get the best from an ambitious, developing squad. It explains why Leamy, 41, was somewhat circumspect in his response to questions posed yesterday to both short and long-term ambitions and expectations for Munster’s upcoming season.

This Saturday afternoon’s visit to Cardiff Arms Park, where the Rowntree era will kick off in earnest in round one of the BTK United Rugby Championship prompted a plea yesterday from the defence coach for realism, time and patience.

“We’ll go all guns blazing,” he promised before adding, “but there's a big picture here as well.”

Asked later to expand on exactly where Munster supporters should be pitching their expectations for the season, Leamy was earnest in his response as he prepared them for a six-month bedding-in process for coaches and players.

"This isn't dressing it up or down, but the big thing is getting genuinely good performances out of the group of players that we have.

"There's expectations from fans, pressure from outside but the big thing for us is to be as good as we can be.

"Talk of silverware, talk of anything like that; we need to be careful. It's not a lack of ambition, anything like that, it's a young group with a good group of coaches, all still finding each other and without asking for too much time to be bought the important thing is that we're growing, we're developing as a group and we're getting to a place where we can win in tough places.

"And it's going to take time. I don't believe that this is a quick fix or a silver bullet, it's a work in progress, day to day we're on the pitch, we're trying to train an awful lot differently to what I'm hearing we did before. We're trying to change habits and stuff like that.

"Listen, that doesn't happen in a week or two or a month, it takes five, six, seven months and there'll be ups and downs along the way, and that's going to be part of the ride, I believe.

"So being patient is a big, big thing and look, we'll know a lot by January, February in terms of where we are at but it is definitely a work in progress.”

One thing is for sure, Leamy has arrived back at Munster much the better coach for his experience at Leinster, first as an elite development officer and latterly contact skills coach.

"It's been an unbelievable experience in terms of learning,” he said, adding: “There's no doubt I have learned a huge amount in Leinster. A huge amount. An awful lot of my beliefs in rugby are probably shaped by the people I met up there.”

Yet the former Munster and Ireland back-row, whose playing career was ended at the age of 31 by a hip injury in 2012, knows better than anyone that simply replicating whatever brought Leinster the success they have enjoyed since 2009 is not the solution for a province that has now gone 11 years without silverware.

"There's no doubt about it, we have a unique DNA and unique mindset and that comes out in Munster people all the time, just being back here straightaway you know it's different, you know the people are different and what works in Leinster doesn't necessarily work in Munster and I think that's what being a coach is, is understanding what can work here and what doesn't work and dissecting.

"So taking one gameplan from Leinster and trying to put it into Munster, that's never going to work. That's fool’s gold.

"I suppose I'll lean on my experiences and my understanding of being here as a player, growing up here. I was 16 when I first played for a Munster team, a Munster schools team. I was 19 when I played for the senior team.

"I was exposed to a lot of what was really, really good about Munster through the Noughties and I think there's loads and loads for us there to lean on and to develop and to flesh out.

"There's great values in this province and we'll go back to them but we need to develop the skills of the modern game in terms of catch-pass, tackle technique, breakdown work. We need to be really good in those areas as well.”