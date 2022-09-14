Red strokes: Garth Brooks drops in on Munster Rugby training

The country music superstar made a surprise visit to the squad's UL base yesterday. 
Wed, 14 Sep, 2022
Simon Lewis

Two worlds collided at the University of Limerick yesterday as Munster Rugby found themselves sharing a sports hall with country music star Garth Brooks.

Taking a break between show three and four of a five-night stand at Croke Park, Brooks has been staying in Adare Manor and booked a basketball court at the UL arena for some active downtime.

The American’s booking happened to coincide with Munster’s indoor training and it was not long before Brooks, complete with camera crew filming a documentary of his Irish visit, was drawn to the squad’s walk-through session as Graham Rowntree’s players prepared for this Saturday’s season-opening URC trip to Cardiff.

“Well that was unexpected!” the official Munster Rugby twitter feed posted alongside some group photographs.

“Garth just showed up out of the blue,” defence coach Denis Leamy explained. “We were doing an indoor prep session. We were doing a little bit of mauling. So, he arrived with his camera crew and a few of his people and he arrived into the middle of it. It was quite bizarre really.

“No, it was great. It was really good. He’d a bit of a chat with a few of the boys and we stopped the session, couple of photos and away we went. Yes, he was very engaging.” Head coach Rowntree talked Brooks through a scrum session and later was front and centre of a squad photo with the star but Leamy pointed the finger at a player as his number one fan.

“I think he’d a lot of fans, a lot of fans. I think Chris Farrell was swooning over him a little bit,” Leamy said.

Hopefully the Ireland centre has already seen his hero in action at Croke Park, Munster will be in Wales when Brooks plays his final two Dublin shows this Friday and Saturday.

