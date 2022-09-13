Home comforts: Munster opportunity too good to turn down for Denis Leamy

Denis Leamy has admitted leaving Leinster to return to Munster this summer was a difficult decision but the coaching opportunity being offered by his native province was the deciding factor.

A Heineken Cup-winning playing legend in the Munster back row, the Tipperary-born Ireland international began coaching on home ground when a hip injury cut short his on-field career a decade ago after 145 appearances in red.

Yet a frontline senior coaching role did not materialise in Munster and after a spell in the Ireland Under-20s set-up as defence coach, Leamy went to Leinster as an elite player development office in 2019 before his promotion to contact skills coach under Leo Cullen in 2021.

The latest summer of regime change at Munster, though, saw incoming head coach Graham Rowntree reach out to Leamy with the offer of the defence coach role vacated by JP Ferreira and the 41-year-old, speaking today ahead of the opening game of the new season this Saturday, accepted after a deal of thought.

“There was loads to think about,” Leamy said. “It wasn't an offer I was really expecting. I was aware that Munster were looking for a new coaching team, I heard nothing for a long, long time so I presumed there was a process going on with other people.

“I was working in a really good environment with Leinster and was very happy in that role. But when the chance came it was a big opportunity to take over a defensive brief, putting your own stamp on that brief, and it was a promotion in effect. I thought long and hard about it, and it was the right decision for me. Leinster were very accommodating in allowing me to go back down the road.

“Leo understood where I was coming from in terms of family, and being from Munster, he was very good in allowing that to happen. I was very appreciative from all sides, for Munster giving me the offer, it was a huge honour to be given the offer and a massive opportunity for me, one that I'm really enjoying.”

Munster start their BTK United Rugby Championship campaign this Saturday at Cardiff having lost their two warm-up matches at home to London Irish and Gloucester during a condensed pre-season this summer that the new defence coach suggested had been of a high speed and intensity and could really stand to the squad in the new year.

“Very interesting from the point of view of coming back to my home province, relocating from a work point of view, a shorter commute and more time with my family which is really good. Just getting to know people again, getting to know the new players and new staff. It's been very exciting, it's been hugely interesting and engaging, you bounce out of bed every morning, and there's loads of work to be done.

"Just trying to gel everything together over the course of four or five weeks, it was a big challenge but I think we’ve done it really well in fairness.

“I think the players, the way they’ve adapted to the style of training, to the speed we’re asking them to train at. If you’ve been to any of our sessions we don’t have a huge amount of huddles, we don’t talk, we just really go with our action.

“We want them to be stressed, we want them to feel fatigue. We want them doing lineouts under pressure, we want them to defending under pressure, you know attacking under fatigue and stuff like that. So we’ve tried to create a really tough environment through rugby, through games and by and large it’s been very effective so far.

“Look, it is early in the season and when you shorten down a pre-season like this it’s really for what you get later in the season. That fatigue factor after Christmas and that load of game after game after game – that attrition that happens over a period of time.

“So we should see, I’m hopeful we’ll see the benefits of that after Christmas and we’ll have a little bit more juice going forward.”