Ireland A side to take on New Zealand XV in November

The IRFU have announced that an Ireland A side will take on a New Zealand XV on Friday, November 4 at the RDS.
The game will follow the recently announced Emerging Ireland series in South Africa. An Irish team will take on three Currie Cup sides in three games in September/October.
Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby will step up as head coach for the trip to South Africa.
An inexperienced Ireland side played two games against the Maori All Blacks during the recent series in New Zealand with Ireland picking up one win after being beaten in the series opener.
Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach, said, “It is great that we could get this fixture over the line and provides another opportunity for those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland tour to test themselves against a very strong All Blacks XV.
"The two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby and this fixture will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition.”