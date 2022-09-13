Ireland A side to take on New Zealand XV in November

The game will follow the recently announced Emerging Ireland series in South Africa. An Irish team will take on three Currie Cup sides in three games in September/October
Ireland A side to take on New Zealand XV in November

A TEAM: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 14:24
TJ Galvin

The IRFU have announced that an Ireland A side will take on a New Zealand XV on Friday, November 4 at the RDS.

The game will follow the recently announced Emerging Ireland series in South Africa. An Irish team will take on three Currie Cup sides in three games in September/October.

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby will step up as head coach for the trip to South Africa.

An inexperienced Ireland side played two games against the Maori All Blacks during the recent series in New Zealand with Ireland picking up one win after being beaten in the series opener.

Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach, said, “It is great that we could get this fixture over the line and provides another opportunity for those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland tour to test themselves against a very strong All Blacks XV.

"The two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby and this fixture will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition.”

More in this section

Gavin Thornbury during the warm-up 15/4/2022 Tough start an opportunity for Connacht to lay down marker, says Thornbury  
Munster Rugby Squad Training Nine Irish players named on the Champions Cup team of the season
Leinster Rugby 12 Counties Tour - Day 1 Former Dublin coach Declan Darcy joins Leinster backroom team
<p>Veteran Australian out-half Bernard Foley</p>

Bernard Foley gets Wallabies nod for Bledisloe Cup clash with All Blacks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up