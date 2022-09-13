Tough start an opportunity for Connacht to lay down marker, says Thornbury  

Few players are looking forward to the start of the new season as much as Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury, who is hoping all his injury nightmares are behind as he heads into his sixth campaign at the Sportsground.

He’s averaged just over a dozen appearances a season since moving from Leinster and last season was particularly tough as a summer shoulder operation which was meant to keep him out for about three months didn’t work out and he didn’t make it back until April.

He got a handful of games but by then Connacht’s season had fizzled out and just as everyone was preparing to go on holidays or on tour to New Zealand, he was left chomping at the bit, fully fit but with no games to play.

He will be 29 next month so with time ticking he knows this is a huge season and he reckons that everything is in place at the Sportsground for both him and Connacht to have a big season.

The coaching personnel, which underwent a few alterations 12 months ago, has not changed but with Andy Friend moving to a director of rugby role, the job spec for head coach Pete Wilkins, Dewald Senekal (forwards), Colm Tucker (defence) and Mossy Lawler (attack and skills) has become more clearly defined.

“I think, it’s just everyone is more comfortable,” said Thornbury. “Last year, we had a lot of new coaches, coaches coming in different positions and we had new coaches.

“Everyone now knows the way we want to play and how we want to play. And I think the understanding is there now and now it’s just about executing it. I think that’s probably the most exciting thing that once we get the understanding of how we want to play, it’s just the execution. That’s where we really can come alive in these first few games.”

Thornbury said they are embracing their tough start — away to Ulster this Saturday, then to South Africa to face champions the Stormers and runners-up the Bulls before taking on Munster and Leinster on the new 4G surface at the Sportsground — as an opportunity to lay down a marker for the season.

“We have, obviously, personal and team ambitions there. But we have got to start on day one and that’s this weekend. We have got to look to get that win away in Ulster and that’s not an easy task.

“I think there are going to be goals that align but at the moment we are just looking at that first game.

“I’m feeling really good. It was really nice to get a full pre-season in. Obviously last year didn’t go to plan and it was quite tough personally. Just to be out on the pitch and training every day, it’s very good. Going into the new season there’s massive excitement,” he added.