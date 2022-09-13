Nine Irish players named on the Champions Cup team of the season

Nine Irish players have been named on the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup team of the season.
Champions Cup runners-up Leinster dominate the team with eight players selected. Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, and Johnny Sexton are named in the backline.
Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, and Josh van der Flier have been named in the forward pack along with Munster's captain Peter O'Mahony.
Champions La Rochelle have four players included with Raymond Rhule named on the wing having scored four tries in the tournament along with a key try in the final.
Danny Priso is named at loosehead prop, giant second row Will Skelton is named at lock and La Rochelle captain Grégory Alldritt named at number 8.
The team is completed by one player each from Toulouse and Racing 92. Toulouse's French star Antoine Dupont has been named at scrum-half.
Racing 92's French international Gael Fickou has been named at inside centre.
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby)
14. Raymond Rhule (Stade Rochelais)
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby)
12. Gaël Fickou (Racing 92)
11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby)
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster Rugby)
9. Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)
1. Dany Priso (Stade Rochelais)
2. Rónan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)
4. Will Skelton (Stade Rochelais)
5. Ross Molony (Leinster Rugby)
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster Rugby)
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)
8. Grégory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais)