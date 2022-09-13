Former Dublin coach Declan Darcy joins Leinster backroom team

Former Leitrim and Dublin Gaelic footballer Declan Darcy has joined the Leinster backroom team under Leo Cullen.

Darcy, who captained Leitrim to a Connacht title in 1994, was a key member of Jim Gavin's backroom team with Dublin during their five-in-a-row All-Ireland winning run.

Darcy has now joined Leinster rugby as a performance coach. The province have previously appointed former Ireland back row Seán O'Brien as contact skills coach and Andrew Goodman as assistant coach.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: "We are always looking at different avenues and opportunities whether that be for players or for coaches or backroom staff and that is the case here with this new role.

“I’ve known Declan for a few years now and have followed his coaching journey closely. He has a wealth of experience working with some hugely successful teams.

“I believe Declan will add hugely to our group in terms of helping develop us all as individuals and I look forward to working closely with Declan over the course of the season ahead.”

Eoghan Hickey has also been confirmed as the province's senior performance nutritionist. He replaces Daniel Davey who left at the end of last season after nearly 10 years at the club.

“Daniel was with us for a number of years and brought our nutrition and our knowledge around nutrition to a new level.

“Eoghan comes in from Sport Wales with a wealth of knowledge and experience and a passion for nutrition and he is very keen on adding to what Daniel had already brought to the club as well as complimenting the work already underway by Sophie Conroy, our Academy Performance Nutritionist.

“He is already up and running and had a busy first week when he was thrown straight into our 12-county tour of Leinster. It’s an important appointment for the club and we wish Eoghan every success in his role.”