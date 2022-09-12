Munster's game with Cardiff moved to Saturday due to royal visit 

Britain's new king will visit the city this week.
GO TIME: Munster head coach Graham Rowntree with attack coach Mike Prendergast.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 12:21
Adrian Russell

Munster's URC opener with Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday because of a planned visit of the UK's new king to the city. 

Graham Rowntree's men were slated to kick off their season on Friday evening at the Arms Park.

They will now instead get their campaign underway on Saturday at 3.05pm. 

"Significant logistical challenges have occurred due to the visit of HRH King Charles III and the Queen’s Consort to Cardiff on September 16" a statement reads. 

"Broadcast facilities for both the host broadcaster (BBC Wales) and other TV facilities providers will be engaged in the coverage of the visit and the drain on available resources has resulted in the rescheduling of the game."

The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2, Premier Sport and URC.tv.

