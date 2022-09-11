Ireland 7s secure bronze medal with comeback win over Aussies

The Ireland men's 7s team have capped a superb Rugby 7s World Cup campaign by beating Australia to secure a bronze medal.

Ireland were forced to come from behind against their Southern Hemisphere counterparts after Nathan Lawson broke away to give the Aussies the opening try.

But they were not to be deterred from the task. Sean Cribbin went over in the last play of the first half, with Billy Dardis adding the two-point conversion.

Corey Toole put Australia back in front in the second half, but their joy was to be short-lived.

Irish talisman Terry Kennedy stood tallest when his country needed him most, his equalising try was one to savour. Kicking in behind the Aussie defence, Kennedy backed his pace to get to the ball first, and so he did.

Kennedy was instrumental in the winning try, getting to a loose ball first and allowing Ireland to continue on the attack.

Harry McNulty eventually dotted down to give Ireland the try that sealed their third-place finish, the side's best ever finish at a 7s World Cup.

HUGE STRIDES: Ireland’s Harry McNulty, Chay Mullins, Matthew McDonald, Andrew Smith and Terry Kennedy celebrate after the game. ©INPHO/Travis Prior

“Oh my God, it is incredible! We never fail to surprise, every time our backs are against the wall, we stand up," Kennedy said after the bronze medal match.

“It was a tough loss earlier today against New Zealand in the semis, so to come out there and put on that performance was unbelievable.

“Some boys have been here (in the set-up) the whole time, for some this is their first year. It was a huge effort from our forwards, they carried us so well throughout the tournament and thankfully we got a couple of scores at the end.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ireland were unlucky to be beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final.

Coming into the encounter as underdogs, just as they did against South Africa in the quarter final, Ngarohi McGarvey Black punished Ireland by scoring three tries, preserving the victors' hopes of a three-peat.

Ireland conceded inside the opening minute, and it was McGarvey Black who was on hand to capitalise on some poor defensive play from Ireland.

New Zealand were energised, and a minute later McGarvey-Black extended his team's advantage. He picked up the ball from a counter-ruck and again outran the Irish pursuing players to score.

Ireland pulled one back before half time through great work from Jack Kelly, but Mark Roche was unable to add the extras.

After a strong effort from Harry McNulty, Ireland got the ideal start to the second half, with Andrew Smith tying the score.

McGarvey Black was to be the match-winner, crossing the white-wash in the 13th minute to seal the victory. Kurt Baker added the additional points to give the Kiwis a seven-point win.

The Ireland women defeated England earlier on Sunday to end their World Cup run and take eighth place.