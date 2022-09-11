Ireland fall to New Zealand in Rugby 7s World Cup semi-final 

Ireland shocked South Africa in last night's quarter-final but lost out to New Zealand by a one-try margin. 
Ireland's Mark Roche, Ireland's Harry McNulty and Ireland's Jordan Conroy. ©INPHO/Travis Prior

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 12:45
Shane Donovan

New Zealand 17 Ireland 10 

The Irish men's team have fallen to New Zealand in their Rugby 7s World Cup semi-final in South Africa this morning. 

Coming into the encounter as underdogs, just as they did against South Africa last night, Ngarohi McGarvey Black punished Ireland by scoring three tries,  preserving the victors' hopes of a three-peat.

Ireland conceded inside the opening minute, and it was McGarvey Black who was on hand to capitalise on some poor defensive play from Ireland.

New Zealand were energised, and a minute later McGarvey-Black extended his team's advantage. He picked up the ball from a counter-ruck and again outran the Irish pursuing players to score.

Ireland pulled one back before half time through great work from Jack Kelly, but Mark Roche was unable to add the extras. 

After a strong effort from Harry McNulty, Ireland got the ideal start to the second half, with Andrew Smith tying the score.

McGarvey Black was to be the match-winner, crossing the white-wash in the 13th minute to seal the victory.

Kurt Baker added the additional points. 

New Zealand will now play Fiji in the decider.

