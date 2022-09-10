La Rochelle survive Lyon fightback to win again

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle made it two wins from two in the Top 14 on Saturday - but only after surviving a late fightback at Lyon.

Tries from Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Dillyn Leyds, and 13 points from the boot of Antoine Hastoy, had given the Champions Cup winners a healthy 23-7 lead over the Challenge Cup holders with five minutes of rugby’s unofficial ‘Super Cup’ match remaining at Stade Gerland.

But Xavier Garbajosa’s side hit back with two tries in three minutes, from scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud and 20-year-old summer signing from Narbonne Josiah Maraku, to pull the scores back to 23-21 and give the hosts a sniff of what would have been an unlikely victory.

The result - which followed the Rochelais’ own comeback win over defending Top 14 champions Montpellier on the opening weekend - moved O’Gara’s side provisionally to the top of the French championship standings, with eight points from a possible 10 in their opening two matches.

Racing 92, in their first match of the post-Virimi Vakatawa era, paid tribute to their emblematic centre by wearing training shirts bearing his name ahead of their match at Bayonne. Their performance, however, did not do the newly retired centre justice as they fell to a 31-25 loss - Antoine Gibert’s 79th-minute try giving the final score some gloss for the visitors.

Castres christened their new hybrid pitch at Stade Pierre Fabre, which was completed only on Thursday, with a 30-20 win over Stade Francais to maintain an unbeaten run at home that stretches back to December 2020.

Brive recovered from their opening weekend heartbreak at home to Lyon with a hard-fought 17-6 bonus-point win on the road at Perpignan. This early-September result could prove crucial for two sides widely expected to be fighting it out to avoid relegation at the business end of the campaign.

Clermont, meanwhile, were denied a try-scoring bonus point two-and-a-half minutes after the hooter at Stade Marcel Michelin, when opponents Pau were awarded a penalty try to take the final score to 33-24, and the final try count to four-two.

Champions Montpellier entertain Bordeaux on Saturday evening in a rerun of last season's Top 14 semi-final, while Toulouse face Toulon at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday. Having started his first Top 14 match last Sunday, Josh Brennan is on the bench for Toulouse this week.