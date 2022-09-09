Munster's clash with South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is sold out

The fixture, which is the first time a rugby game will be held at the home of Cork GAA, has proved incredibly popular since tickets were released on Wednesday
SOLD OUT: Munster rugby players Josh Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Jack Crowley pictured at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Tickets for the clash against South Africa are now sold out. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 18:15
TJ Galvin

Munster's clash with South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10 is officially a sell-out.

The fixture, which is the first time a rugby game will be held at the home of Cork GAA, has proved incredibly popular since tickets were released on Wednesday.

27,000 tickets were sold within the first hour of going on sale.

In a statement issued on their website, Munster rugby said: "After an extremely busy opening day of general ticket sales on Tuesday, Munster Rugby can now confirm that the upcoming match with South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10 is sold out.

"Following a huge uptake in the pre-sale for MRSC members and other priority groups, all Stand tickets were sold out within minutes of the tickets going on general sale on Tuesday.

"With a sold out crowd set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the remaining terrace tickets were snapped up on Friday afternoon for this historic clash with an incredible night in store for the bumper attendance.

"Munster Rugby would like to take this opportunity to thank the superb support and commitment shown in getting behind the team on what will be a very special occasion."

