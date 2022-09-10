Ballincollig's building blocks in place for a second season surge

Ballincollig RFC kick off their second season in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division at Galwegians today (4:30pm) looking to progress from their debut campaign.

On an opening weekend rocked by the withdrawal of Malone on the eve of the competition that has reduced the AIL Women’s Division to nine teams, solid foundations are everything for those that remain and Ballincollig captain Clodagh Walsh is satisfied the Cork club are on an even keel.

After an eighth-place finish in their inaugural season in the senior ranks, head coach Fiona Hayes has strengthened the squad by signing a handful of players with previous AIL experience including centre Jessica Kelleher from Conference winners Suttonians. Off the pitch, the Tanner Park club have invested heavily in building the strength and conditioning programme, not least in the recruitment of Ian Jones, whose experience as an S&C coach has taken him to the NFL’s Houston Texans, USA Rugby and Bishopstown GAA.

“Our main goal is to build for the next number of seasons,” Walsh told the Irish Examiner. “This is only our second year up in the AIL so we want to progress and as long as we can see that on the pitch we’re happy.

“The supporters are coming to games and the club are heavily invested in us, they’re giving us everything we ask for so we have to back that up ourselves now and give good performances on the pitch.

“We’ve a few new players recruited, some who have played AIL before so they’ll be heavily involved come the season.

“A lot of the girls last season had never played AIL before so it was new ground for the majority of the team but we were happy enough with how we finished, eighth in the table out of 10.

“Going into this season we’ve put a big emphasis on the S&C programme. The club have given significant investment into the gym programme and we’ve been training in the gym since the start of July. Ian Jones has come in as S&C coach and he’s the one leading that programme having been brought on this summer.

“Hopefully that will stand to us now coming into the season ahead.”

Ballincollig visit a Galwegians side that beat their Cork rivals 50-5 in February on their way to the Conference final and a runner-up finish to Suttonians.

“We’re looking forward to this Saturday,” Walsh said. “There’s a few weeks and months in the making of pre-season so the girls are excited to get out there and give it their all.

“A trip to Galwegians is never easy. We had two games against them last season, it was one apiece, they came out on top in the last game but hopefully we’ll change that around this weekend.”