No time to rest on individual achievements for European Player of the Year Josh van der Flier

The plaudits may have been heading Josh van der Flier’s way with increasing frequency these past couple of seasons but the Ireland and Leinster flanker is savvy enough to realise that every award adds to the number of rivals looking to cut him down to size.

A barnstorming series against the All Blacks this summer will have only intensified the laser beam targeting the back of his jersey when he returns to Leinster in the coming weeks as the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign gets underway.

He was quite simply magnificent on New Zealand soil with his performances putting him firmly and correctly in the conversation for World Rugby recognition when the annual player of the year awards come around in December.

That would complete the set having already picked up similar gongs at Leinster, Rugby Players Ireland and EPCR as European player of the year.

Yet as he represented his province at this week’s URC pre-season media day west of London, van der Flier, 29, revealed he is taking it all in his stride, his relaxed approach on and off the pitch allied to a steely determination not to rest on his laurels bringing out the best in him as he strives to get Leinster back in the winner’s circle.

“I feel like nothing's really changed but then there's a few things that make you realise people would know you more, opposition players,” van der Flier said.

“In a rugby context I certainly felt a bit more targeted, I guess, a few bumps off the ball so it felt like someone has had a word with someone about trying to get after me!"

The openside recalled a conversation with Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster when he first broke through as the province’s first choice number seven that essentially forewarned of the attention he would soon get.

“He was like, you can get away with it for a year or two but once people are aware of you and what you do, then teams start saying, 'watch out for whoever this weekend because they do this or they do that'. So it's certainly something I had to learn.

"Sometimes it's good and sometimes it's bad, but I've always been quite critical of myself, I guess.

"That can be bad when you're not doing well, then it can become a negative spiral. But then it's good when things are going well, like last year especially people would say, 'oh, you did really well' and I'd say thanks very much, but in my head I'd be like, 'I had two opportunities to get a turnover at a breakdown and didn't get any', or 'my line of running was long and it was my fault that ruck got turnover', this sort of thing, and I think that helps.

"I guess the competitiveness of Leinster and Ireland also helps as well, it keeps you going… So it's definitely no time to be relaxing and thinking I don't need to do anything more. There's plenty of motivation to get going again."

Yet van der Flier’s drive is actually complimented by a more relaxed approach instigated by former pack-mate Scott Fardy.

“’Relax and play the game.' That would be very much his style. I don't know if I could have done it earlier in my career but it's something in the last couple of years.

“I'd work a lot on my habits where if I'm not thinking, I'm not going to fly in the side of a ruck. Once you're playing long enough, you have those habits and don't have to overthink it. When you hit a ruck, you're not going to do something illegal because you create a habit of not doing it.

"I've just tried to go out to games completely relaxed and do what comes instinctively to me and just completely... relax.

“Before a game I used to be really not joking with anyone. It was all about there being a game now, listening to my headphones. If I forgot my headphones, I'd be thinking, 'Ah no, I always listen to music before the game.'

"Whereas now, probably the last three years or so, I would be chatting to the 24th man and asking if he has any jokes for me. I try to keep it real casual and relaxed as much as I can and that's something I've found has worked really well for me."