New EPCR chief wants European finals held outside traditional areas

Heineken Champions Cup boss Anthony LePage has indicated a return to destination finals and possibly semi-finals in new territories for the expanded European club competition in a bid to grow the game of rugby.

The new EPCR chief executive, formerly the competition organiser’s chief financial officer, has welcomed South Africa’s quartet of URC competitors into the Champions Cup fold for this season but focused on European destinations in Spain, Portugal and Germany as well as citing Amsterdam and Brussels as potential host cities.

LaPage was speaking in Doha on Sunday as EPCR and the South African Rugby Union inked a deal with Qatar Airways to carry the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and URC champions Stormers to Europe and back for their Champions Cup matches. The Frenchman also agreed a finals weekend, which features the Challenge Cup decider on a Friday night and the main event the following evening, in South Africa would be a logical destination.

The 2023 finals have been set for the more traditional venue of Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on May 19 and 20 after Tottenham Hotspur Stadium became unavailable due to the late finish of the Premier League campaign in a World Cup season with the north London venue still on EPCR’s radar for a future season.

Yet only one of the previous 25 finals has been staged outside the jurisdiction of traditional competition mainstays England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, when Leinster beat Racing 92 in Bilbao in 2018.

LePage wants that to change as soon as possible and said: “We’re trying to have a mix, of traditional and new.

“We need to serve every fan in the end. It’s something we’re looking at – new territories that we haven’t been to like Italy, going back to Spain, Portugal, Brussels, Germany, Amsterdam. New territories, but it’s a long process as we need to have the commitment and involvement of the local union for that, to bring local fans as well. It’s part of our goal to grow rugby, and try to extend.”

Nor did he just mean the competition decider. Asked if he meant a destination venue for just the final, LePage replied: “Good question. Maybe the semi-finals, like the LNR (Top 14) is doing in France with a double header in a smaller stadium in another country.

“If that can help us fill a stadium and fans can plan their travel – there are lots of possibilities. Some are mad but we are in a phase where there is no limit somewhere. We’re working with the leagues, so it’s important. We have our own interest, DNA, but if we respect that there’s no limit.”

Turning to South Africa’s entrance into a formerly European competition, LePage said the Champions Cup and second-tier Challenge Cup, which will welcome the Cheetahs, wanted to extend an arm around the new participants.

“I’d like to show that this territory needs love, as it’s a land of rugby. We as Europeans have to learn from them,” the CEO said. Addressing their introduction he added: “I’m more excited since the last URC finals. It’s quite serious.

“We’ll have a huge fight on the field, which is a huge excitement. The French, English and the others will say ‘it’s our tournament and we don’t want the South Africans to win it.’ That’s exciting.”