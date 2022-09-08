Stacey Flood: women's 7s' potential is 'limitless'

By rights, Stacey Flood should be packing her bags for New Zealand and the XVs World Cup which kicks off early next month. As it is, she’s in South Africa where the sevens version gets underway in Cape Town tomorrow.

It’s a year since she was part of an Ireland XVs side that fell short of the longer form’s global gathering via a disastrous qualifying tournament that produced a win against Italy and disastrous losses to Spain and Scotland.

How the IRFU would have balanced the conflicting demands had both of the women’s sides made it through to their respective tournaments would have been interesting but Flood is adamant that the shorter form is not the poor relation in all this.

“I really do hate the fact that everyone is always like, 'Aw, they are gone back to sevens now and this and that', when they don't really know. It's a terrible thing to say. They don't really know what it's like. And yeah, both programmes do have to stick together to succeed.

“If that's the case that people do want to split them, is that going to help them? Do you not want your players playing every chance and every opportunity they get? For me, I'm like 'Yeah, sometimes they do need to be split.' In an Olympic year, I tell you, I don't think you'll be doing both. It's definitely one or the other.” That's for another day but there are no conflicts of interest now. Not when the XVs are without a confirmed fixture through to their opening Six Nations fixture next spring.

Flood didn’t travel to Japan for the recent two-Test tour either and has instead been immersed in preparations for this World Cup for some time with the squad arriving in South Africa late last week after an intense build-up period back home.

The setting for now is idyllic. Stellenbosch, a university town surrounded by vineyards and nature reserves, is the team's base. The players have already seen the big cats and other wildlife and they might even manage a wine-tasting trip before they leave.

The hope is that they can achieve something significant by then.

The 2022 World Series ended with them sitting fourth in the standings and with podium places having been secured in Seville and in Langford. Coach Aiden McNulty has spoken of a squad that hit its potential this year and one with an even higher ceiling to come.

Experienced players such as Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins have been supplemented by a younger generation that has proven to be fast learners and Flood can’t help but look ahead a few years and speculate on what might be.

“It’s actually so exciting to think about because some of us are here six or seven years and we are still learning and if those players are playing as they are now then what are they going to be able to do in the future? “Them pushing us all on has been so good for the team.

“We have finally found a good rhythm but it is about what else we can do. We’re still striving for a gold medal on the series and hopefully winning a World Cup this weekend and even being able to say that is something I wouldn’t have said before.

