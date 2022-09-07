URC chiefs happy to fly high with new partner, Qatar

The United Rugby Championship has defended its decision to sign a sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways, an airline part-owned by a nation-state with much-criticised record on human rights. Indeed, URC chief executive Martin Anayi yesterday insisted rugby can be a force for positive change in the country.

The URC has broken new ground these past few days in announcing valuable sponsorship deals with companies not previously involved with rugby. Last Friday the five-nation, 16-team cross-hemisphere league welcomed Indian agricultural tyre company BKT as its first Northern Hemisphere title sponsor to complement Vodacom’s deal for South Africa.

While on Sunday, Anayi flew into Doha to announce Qatar Airways as its official airline partner in a deal that also saw the national airline of the gas-rich Gulf state become a similar partner for the South Africans in their inaugural Champions Cup campaign under the EPCR umbrella.

With the State of Qatar holding a 50 per cent stake in its airline, that meant a deal of concern and criticism accompanied the fanfare of the sponsorship announcement. Amnesty International has voiced concerns regarding its record on women’s rights and the LBGTQ community while the treatment of migrant workers that helped construct the stadia for this winter’s FIFA World Cup has come under fire.

Anayi, speaking at the BKT URC media day west of London ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season, said those issues had been discussed with the airline during deal negotiations and addressed the issue of sports washing, the policy used by governments and other entities to pump money into sport to improve its reputation.

"Our relationship is with Qatar Airways, it's highly linked but the important thing for our relationship with them was that they are the world's best airline,” Anayi said. “They're a global enterprise, they operated right throughout COVID.

"As much as anything a logistical operation for us, it's really important to get people to South Africa and back safely.

"Through Doha we've got a really good partner in Qatar Airways. The question around the workers in the stadiums, we've had conversations around it and it's really important to us that sport is a way of communicating proper values.

"Rugby is new to Doha, to Qatar, they're really interested in the values of rugby, in that team ethos and what they could potentially look at as communicating things that they are interested in doing; the community aspect.

"We've delved into it, it's a good platform to be vocal and we want people to say their opinion. We want to use it in a positive way."

Anayi also insisted his background of having an Iraqi-born father had convinced him that the positive influence of rugby values could outweigh any potential reputational damage.

"I lived in the Middle East for many years, my Dad is an Arab. The culture is very different out there, he's married to an Irish lady - I'm half-Irish - and through western concepts becoming more and more prevalent in the Middle East I think it's a good thing; personally, I've lived through it.

"I think sport is a key part of that, you can see that in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabie, you can see that in UAE and definitely in Qatar."

During a media briefing that also saw the CEO repeat his opinion voiced in Doha on Sunday that a pre-season tournament and winter training camps in Qatar would come a long way before the likelihood of actual URC games being played there, Anayi also dismissed the prospect of a Munster-Leinster derby being moved across the Atlantic to Boston.

That old chestnut had been reheated in the previous 24 hours but as far as the URC boss was concerned, the teams in his competitions needed to keep all the ticket revenue they could generate in their home stadiums in such trying economic times and moving Munster’s most prized home fixture from its traditional St Stephen’s night slot at Thomond Park was anathema.

"These teams, these derby games are the lifeblood of the Irish clubs as they are all of our teams.

"The derby games over Christmas, which we weren't able to put on last year because of Covid restrictions, that hurt our attendance numbers.

"If you don't play those games at home, your attendance numbers fall off in a season. All our other metrics through the year are through the roof, the only one is attendance and the reason for that is that weren't able to play those derby games at home at Christmas.

"To me, that shows the crown jewel for the clubs is those Christmas derby games, played at home in front of full, sell-out crowds.

"To take any of those games away from traditional slots, number one the clubs have got to really want to do it and I wonder whether it also needs to be outside of the scope of the regular season.

"We only have 18 regular season matches. We did that for the purpose of every single game being of a higher quality.

"It's a bit of a struggle to see us, in the current format, taking a regular season derby match to the US.

"But, again, is that something for the Champions Cup to do - to become more expansive? If we added more rounds back into URC, perhaps that gives us an opportunity to take games further afield.

"But, as it stands, the mantra we have is quality over quantity."