Munster-South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh set for sell-out as majority of tickets snapped up in an hour 

Graham Rowntree's side will face a South African XV at the home of Cork GAA on November 10th.
FULL-HOUSE EXPECTED: A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 15:12
Shane Donovan

Munster v South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is set to welcome up to 45,000 fans as tickets are selling extremely fast for the spectacle. 

The game will take place at the home of Cork GAA on Thursday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

The province put the tickets on general sale at 11am this morning, while also noting that there was a "large uptake in the pre-sale".

A statement on the Munster Rugby Twitter page, an hour after the tickets went on general sale, read: "Update: Over 27,000 tickets have been sold so far with all stand tickets now sold out."

RUGBY AT THE PÁIRC: Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan and Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan pictured with Munster players Josh Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Jack Crowley at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Tickets are now on general sale for Munster Rugby’s clash against South Africa Select XV on Thursday, November 10. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady
RUGBY AT THE PÁIRC: Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan and Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan pictured with Munster players Josh Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Jack Crowley at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Tickets are now on general sale for Munster Rugby’s clash against South Africa Select XV on Thursday, November 10. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

A check of the TicketMaster site now tells us that the majority of tickets are now sold out. 

Both stands were sold out within an hour of the start of the general sale, but it is understood that there are still a number of tickets left for both the City end and Blackrock end terraces. 

Tickets are on sale here.

