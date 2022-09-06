Munster-South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh set for sell-out as majority of tickets snapped up in an hour 

Munster v South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is set to welcome up to 45,000 fans as tickets are selling extremely fast for the spectacle.
The game will take place at the home of Cork GAA on Thursday, November 10 at 7.30pm.
The province put the tickets on general sale at 11am this morning, while also noting that there was a "large uptake in the pre-sale".
A statement on the Munster Rugby Twitter page, an hour after the tickets went on general sale, read: "Update: Over 27,000 tickets have been sold so far with all stand tickets now sold out."
🎟️ 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 6, 2022
After a large uptake in the pre-sale, tickets are now on general sale for our historic clash with South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10.
More details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴
A check of the TicketMaster site now tells us that the majority of tickets are now sold out.
Both stands were sold out within an hour of the start of the general sale, but it is understood that there are still a number of tickets left for both the City end and Blackrock end terraces.
Tickets are on sale here.