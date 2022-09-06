Playing URC games in Qatar still a long way off, says chief executive

United Rugby Championship chief Martin Anayi has admitted playing league games in Qatar are still a long way off for his competition when its member clubs are so reliant on home ticket sales.

The URC added Indian tyre company BTK as its Northern Hemisphere title sponsor last Friday and then on Sunday welcomed Qatar Airways into its sponsorship fold as official airline partner. Chief executive Anayi spoke in Doha at that deal’s announcement of the potential for games in the Gulf state and said winter training camps and pre-season games were the more likely route for the championship.

The 2022-23 campaign starts in 10 days with the 16 member clubs, including the four Irish provinces, hoping for a full schedule of games unaffected by Covid restrictions, which included closed stadia for the 20-21 season and part of 21-22. Those closures heavily impacted team finances and Anayi said he was sensitive to their needs to keep the turnstiles revolving as much as possible.

“Our championship games and Champions Cup games are so important to our clubs and the fans of those clubs. To take any of those games away from a home crowd is really difficult,” Anayi said on Tuesday during the URC’s pre-season media day west of London.

"We've had this conversation around do you take games to the US, which is slightly less challenging logistically or from a conceptual point of view as there have already been games in the US.

"It's going to be really hard to take a championship game there but can you take baby steps? Can we have winter training camps like football have in Qatar? Can you take pre-season matches to the air-conditioned stadiums and take full advantage of the legacy they want to achieve there? Can you set up new competitions? I don't know. Can you help Qatar rugby?"

Anayi also addressed some of the negativity surrounding the URC’s new relationship with Qatar Airways in terms of the criticism the airline’s home country has attracted around the world for its attitudes towards human rights and the treatment of migrant workers who worked on the construction of stadia for this winter’s FIFA World Cup.

Anayi was asked how hard the URC had thought about its new agreement with Qatar Airways, of which the State of Qatar maintains a 50 per cent stake.

"Our view around these issues, obviously we ask the right questions I hope and try to be as positive as possible. Qatar Airways was voted the world's best airline, it means a lot to a lot of people. All through Covid, it has become an airline which they grew from four planes to 300 aircraft. It's about growth, it's not just about being in the Middle East, it's worldwide. It ties with our own ambitions of being global and having an appeal. It's a premium carrier and we want to be more premium.

"At the same time, what they can take from a partnership with a rugby competition is that we stand for great values and stand for championing those values. They are about legacy post FIFA World Cup in December. What do they do after that and can rugby and its values be part of that conversation going forward. Rugby has never been that in Qatar and the Middle East.

"I think rugby is a really positive voice in that conversation. I lived in the Middle East for my whole childhood, my dad is an Arab, he's from Iraq. I understand the cultures are different. My mum's Irish, so I understand they're very different.

"I think rugby and Western values around rugby especially are more pertinent than ever in the Middle East. And they are open to having those conversations around progress and sport is a big part of that conversation of how they progress, how they're seen to be progressive, and I hope we can be part of that."