France centre Vakatawa forced to retire over heart concerns

A heart condition has ended the rugby career of France and Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa.

“He must stop his career [in France] for cardiological reasons,” the Top 14 club’s Sylvain Blanchard explained at a press conference, a day after it was confirmed the medical commission of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby had barred him from playing in France.

“A cardiac anomaly had been detected before the 2019 World Cup in Japan. This anomaly, which is not linked to rugby, has been monitored but it is an evolving pathology.”

Vakatawa was notably absent from the Racing 92 squad that beat Castres in the opening match of the new Top 14 season.

The player learned from club president Jacky Lorenzetti on Monday morning that the condition had developed to the point at which he could no longer continue playing.

Training at the club’s Plessis-Robinson facility was halted in the afternoon so that the player could inform his team-mates, before the club issued its press release.

"Rugby is my passion,” an emotional Vakatawa - flanked by Racing’s sporting director Laurent Travers and president Jacky Lorenzetti, and France head coach Fabien Galthie - told reporters Tuesday. “I got up at 8am this morning and knew I wouldn’t be on the field.

“The hardest moment was yesterday, in front of my teammates. It was very difficult to explain it to all those with whom I have spent time on and off the field.”

Travers said: “It was hard to tell Virimi and then the group. Virimi is with us, he will stay close to rugby, his life is in rugby and at Racing. We will accompany him in these colours to which he has given so much.” And Galthie said: “Fate dictated that Virimi would play his last games for France in Japan. When you play high-level sport you know that these situations can happen but when you meet it head on it's very moving.

“Virimi has made many children dream. He has been a key player in our history.

And, speaking directly to Vakatawa, he said: “I wanted to pay tribute to you on behalf of the French team. Thank you, Virimi, we will miss you.”

Messages of support from club and international team-mates and rivals flooded social media after Monday’s statement from the club. Antoine Dupont, Camille Chat, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Gregory Alldritt, Brice Dulin, Cameron Woki and Teddy Thomas were among those posting well wishes for "Viri".