Tickets go on sale for Munster's clash with South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tickets for Munster's historic showdown with South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh have gone on sale.

The game will take place at the home of Cork GAA on Thursday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale here.

🎟️ 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲



After a large uptake in the pre-sale, tickets are now on general sale for our historic clash with South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10.



More details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 6, 2022

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan expects Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s hosting of the fixture will be a significant financial boost to the county board.

The staging of the fixture at the Ballintemple venue should be worth “a six-figure sum” to Cork GAA believed to be around the €200,000 mark.

As the board looks to the €30m-plus debt associated with the reconstruction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the event is a welcome bonus especially as they have not hosted a major national GAA game at the new stadium since the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals marked the grand reopening five years ago.

Speaking at a county board meeting on August 29, Sheehan said: “It certainly would be in the six-figure area and obviously then you have a major spin-off with food and beverage in the stadium.

“There is a spin-off for the Cork city economy. It is subject to final confirmation but it will be in the six-figure region.”

Commenting on the venue announcement last month, Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said:

“This is a huge honour and significant milestone for Munster Rugby, one we are very proud to be associated with.

“Our thanks to the IRFU, GAA and Cork GAA for all their input, time and consideration given to reviewing this proposal and for permitting us to host our touring game against the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10, on what will be an incredible and historic occasion.

“This is not only for our supporters and the rugby community, but also further reaching, and we understand the magnitude of being the first professional rugby team to play at the home of Cork GAA.

“While we recognise we have a fantastic facility in Thomond Park, one we are very proud of, bringing the game to a wider audience within the province has been one of our strategic objectives for many years and it is a credit to our staff for their commitment to reaching this goal.”