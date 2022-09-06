Emerging Ireland tour will not impact URC, says chief executive

United Rugby Championship boss Martin Anayi is confident the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa will not impact on the integrity of his competition.

The four Irish provinces are set to be without a number of first-choice players when Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby leads a 35-strong team of 2023 World Cup hopefuls to Bloemfontein later this month to play three Currie Cup sides in nine days, starting on September 30.

The idea was forged in the wake of the progress made in the eyes of head coach Andy Farrell in the two tour games his second-string played in New Zealand earlier this summer against the Maori All Blacks, when the likes of Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Nick Timoney and Ciaran Frawley advanced their claims for selection in Ireland’s squad for France 2023.

Yet the games against the Griquas (September 30), the Pumas (October 5) and the Cheetahs (October 9) fall during rounds three and four of the fledgling BKT-sponsored URC campaign.

That will leave the provincial head coaches short-handed on the weekend of September 30-October 1 when Ulster stage their interprovincial clash with Leinster in Belfast, Munster host Zebre Parma in Cork and Connacht are in Pretoria to play the Bulls. The following weekend, the westerners host Munster in Galway, Leinster host the Sharks at the RDS and Ulster welcome Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium.

With the URC looking forward to a potentially Covid-free season with fixtures no longer clashing with Test windows, the Emerging Ireland tour could be seen as annoyance for organisers but chief executive Anayi, speaking at the launch of his competition’s new partnership with Qatar Airways in Doha, told the Irish Examiner he was hopeful the provinces would be able to field strong teams including their Ireland Test heroes from the summer series win against the All Blacks.

Asked if the URC had part of the discussion with the IRFU about the Emerging Ireland tour and the decision-making process, Anayi said: “Discussion yes, decision no!

“But that’s fine. The Unions are our shareholders. They’re not beholden to us but they kept us informed, they kept us as part of the discussion and we were fully aware of it and as long as the topline players are there, I don’t think the URC will suffer.

“From what I’ve been told the frontliners will be playing in URC and that’s the right thing to do because throughout that period you’ve got derby games and games against the best South African teams.”

Anayi added that the URC would be launching a development competition in a similar vein to the Premiership Cup in England to provide additional gametime to fringe squad players across the 16-club league.

“What (the IRFU) are trying to solve with that tour is something that I think we can help with in the future… So I’m guessing in lieu of having that cup there, the Irish coaching staff want to take a group of players which would have otherwise played in that cup competition.

“So I can see it from their perspective. As long as the frontline players are playing in URC that’s the main criteria for a good competition.”