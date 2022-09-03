La Rochelle edge Top 14's opening day battle of the champions

A pair of yellow cards 20 minutes apart were decisive as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle came from behind at Stade Marcel Deflandre to edge a nip-tuck encounter with French champions Montpellier 26-22 on the opening day of the new Top 14 season.

The hosts’ winger Dillyn Leyds cruised over for the game’s opening try after 57 minutes, shortly after Montpellier lock Bastien Chalureau was sin-binned for one offside too many. The hosts second - and decisive - score came via a penalty try two minutes from time, after prop Mohamed Hoauas was carded on behalf of his pack following repeated penalties at a 5m scrum.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara

Ten minutes earlier, Clement Doumenc’s chargedown try on his Montpellier debut had given Montpellier an unlikely lead in a simmering match that the hosts had seemed to have the better of. They had looked most likely to score - Leyds’ try looked to have sealed the deal after Antoine Hastoy and Louis Carbonel had traded penalties, until Doumenc threatened to turn the game on its head.

Earlier, last season’s losing finalists Castres were denied a first win at Racing 92 in 14 attempts by a 77th-minute Olivier Klemenczak touchdown that saw the hosts come from behind to win 25-19 in the opening match of the season.

Racing weren’t the only side that had to come from behind to win their first-round matches. Toulon found themselves 25-14 down shortly after halftime at home against promoted Bayonne. But four unanswered tries in 15 minutes, and 15 points from the boot of stand-in fly-half Baptiste Serin, helped them to a 40-25 win.

Pau, meanwhile, came back from 14-6 down at home to Perpignan after 72 minutes to win 16-14.

Former Connacht player Abraham Papali'i kicked off his Brive career with a 27-30 defeat at home to Lyon. A penalty try after the hooter spared the hosts’ blushes as they escaped with a losing bonus point.

Veteran scrum-half Morgan Parra on-pitch nous helped guide his new club Stade Francais to a 24-18 win over his old club Clermont.

On Sunday, Josh Brennan will get his first senior start for Toulouse at Bordeaux. France international centre Pierre-Louis Barassi also makes his first appearance for the 2021 double champions, while fellow new arrivals Melvyn Jaminet and Arthur Retiere are on the bench.