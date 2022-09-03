Rowntree says Munster players ‘distraught’ at  defeats: ‘You felt like we’d lost by 30 points’

Graham Rowntree will be saving the hairdryer treatment for now but Munster’s players know they need to elevate their level of performance after two pre-season defeats featuring first-half shutouts.

In a Munster Rugby video, recorded earlier in the summer but released last week, Rowntree spoke of having to “save those moments, the hairdryer, for when it’s appropriate, otherwise it’s just not powerful”.

The hairdryer will be plugged in, no doubt, if such form continues into the serious business of the URC but his squad will be well able to diagnose their 19-14 loss to London Irish on Friday. Rowntree revealed his team were “distraught” by the display after failing to respond as desired to their opening-day Gloucester defeat.

There’s been no secret as to where and when Munster have lost those matches. First-half deficits of 21-0 and 12-0 have left too much for the second-half cavalry charge to recover. The London Irish deficit, although smaller, felt somehow more galling, not just because it mirrored those Gloucester shortcomings, but because Munster failed to enter the Exiles’ 22 all half. As Rowntree says, they were simply “starved of possession” by Declan Kidney’s men.

“The lads are distraught with the performance. We’ve had two weeks running, two defeats. In the dressing room, you felt like we’d lost by 30 points because they’re distraught with their own mistakes and not taking opportunities.

“But we’ve had two really good workouts and ultimately, what matters is what happens in two weeks’ time (in their URC opener away to Cardiff). We’ve got a lot there. We’ve been tested in every facet of the game. I can see what we’ve been doing in training, I can see it coming through in our game, but obviously without enough possession and territory, particularly first half, you’re not going to score.

“But I stress again, I was really pleased with a lot of the performances in the second half.”

Munster conceded an opening try after 80 seconds to Gloucester’s Ollie Thorley first day out, and this time the stopwatch had only reached 76 seconds when James Stokes touched down for London Irish.

“We got a couple of things wrong defensively early on,” said Rowntree. “Our first lineout of the game and they were very good at exposing space, seeing space.” After a down week for the players next week, Rowntree’s training will focus on executing “skills under pressure” in the lead-up to Cardiff.

“The lads know we’re better than that and we have to be better than that.

“We’ve lost the game by five points, it feels worse to the lads because of the opportunities we’ve missed. We’ve had two defeats but we’re not way off. There’s a lot of stuff there we can control and do better ourselves.

“Ultimately, we’ll be better for these two performances and what we’re going to learn from it.”