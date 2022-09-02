Watch Munster's preseason game with London Irish exclusively with the Irish Examiner 

Munster continue their preseason preparation -- under new head coach Graham Rowntree -- this evening (ko 7.30pm).

Declan Kidney's London Irish come to Musgrave Park and you can watch the action exclusively with the Irish Examiner.

Ryle Nugent will call the action alongside former Thomond Park favourites, Jonny Holland and Duncan Williams.

Digital subscribers can view the broadcast as part of their package -- sign up for just €5 per month -- or the match can be bought on a pay-per-view basis for €8.

Viewers were, last week, able to watch Munster's first preseason run-out, losing out to Gloucester at the Tramore Road venue.

New signing Antoine Frisch is likely to make an appearance tis evening, having been named on the bench. The Irish-qualified centre is amongst the replacements with fellow newcomers Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore.

