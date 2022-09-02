Watch Munster's preseason game with London Irish exclusively with the Irish Examiner 

Ryle Nugent will be joined on commentary by Jonny Holland and Duncan Williams tonight.
Watch Munster's preseason game with London Irish exclusively with the Irish Examiner 

Munster will look to get back to winning ways this evening. 

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 14:03
Adrian Russell

Munster continue their preseason preparation -- under new head coach Graham Rowntree -- this evening (ko 7.30pm).

Declan Kidney's London Irish come to Musgrave Park and you can watch the action exclusively with the Irish Examiner. 

Ryle Nugent will call the action alongside former Thomond Park favourites, Jonny Holland and Duncan Williams.  

Digital subscribers can view the broadcast as part of their package -- sign up for just €5 per month -- or the match can be bought on a pay-per-view basis for €8. 

Viewers were, last week, able to watch Munster's first preseason run-out, losing out to Gloucester at the Tramore Road venue. 

New signing Antoine Frisch is likely to make an appearance tis evening, having been named on the bench.  The Irish-qualified centre is amongst the replacements with fellow newcomers Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore.

Learn more or sign up at our Live Events Hub

 

 

More in this section

Gallagher Premiership 2022-23 Season Launch - Twickenham Stadium Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season
Munster Rugby Squad Training 'I’ve always wanted to come back' - Malakai Fekitoa feeling at home in red
Linda Djougang 1/9/2022 Linda Djougang on next steps, contracts and balancing rugby and nursing
<p>Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)</p>

Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up