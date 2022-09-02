Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

The club blamed an issue with the banking system. 
Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 11:06
Duncan Bech, PA England RugCorrespondent

Fly-half Fin Smith has demanded answers from Worcester as the squad still wait to be paid the wages promised to them on Wednesday.

The Warriors claim that a complication with the bank’s automated system has led to the delay, but a number of players have issued breach of contract notices that enable them to leave if they do not receive their salaries for August within 14 days.

England Under-20 star Smith, a target for Northampton, took part in a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday morning which players and management called for the club to be saved.

“We’re just really frustrated now. We haven’t been paid, we don’t feel like we’re getting what we deserve as a group so we need answers,” said Smith on a video released on Twitter.

More in this section

Munster Rugby Squad Training 'I’ve always wanted to come back' - Malakai Fekitoa feeling at home in red
Linda Djougang 1/9/2022 Linda Djougang on next steps, contracts and balancing rugby and nursing
Antoine Frisch 24/8/2022 Antoine Frisch in line for first Munster appearance as side named for London Irish
WorcesterPlace: UK
<p>Steve Diamond’s side face London Irish first up (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up