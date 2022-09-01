'It's both brilliant and depressing' - Kidney on reuniting with former players-turned-coaches

When Declan Kidney pitches up at Musgrave Park for London Irish’s latest pre-season friendly, the sight of Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy in the opposition box will bring back fond memories of times shared, and a trace of wistfulness at the passing years.

“It’s both brilliant and depressing,” he laughed. “I’m delighted to see them there. They have a great understanding of the game and a great understanding of Munster and it is brilliant to see. It’s just a bit depressing that we are all getting a bit older.”