'It's both brilliant and depressing' - Kidney on reuniting with former players-turned-coaches

Prendergast and Leamy are hardly the first of his old boys to make themselves at home across the white lines.
'It's both brilliant and depressing' - Kidney on reuniting with former players-turned-coaches

2006: Munster's Denis Leamy with head coach Declan Kidney after the final whistle. Heineken Cup Final, Munster v Biarritz Olympique, Millennium Stadium. Pic; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 06:00
Brendan O'Brien

When Declan Kidney pitches up at Musgrave Park for London Irish’s latest pre-season friendly, the sight of Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy in the opposition box will bring back fond memories of times shared, and a trace of wistfulness at the passing years.

“It’s both brilliant and depressing,” he laughed. “I’m delighted to see them there. They have a great understanding of the game and a great understanding of Munster and it is brilliant to see. It’s just a bit depressing that we are all getting a bit older.” 

Prendergast and Leamy are hardly the first of his old boys to make themselves at home across the white lines. Take Kidney’s two Heineken Cup-winning sides alone and the number who have turned to the clipboard leans towards the double digits.

Sean O’Brien is another to add to this Kidney alumni having started as Leinster’s contact skills coach.

The Tullow man spent the last three years of his playing career under Kidney’s watch at London Irish and, while injury curtailed his input on the field there, he helped out with the club’s amateur wing and with National 1 League side Rosslyn Park.

“Within our own setup senior players are always a big part of the conversation and how we go about our business, so he isn’t coming from nowhere on it,” Kidney explained. “He was studying over the last few years on what to do.”

More in this section

Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Ireland's Jacob Stockdale fully fit for Ulster's season opener
RUGBYU-CHAMPIONSHIP-RSA-NZL Injury woes for Springboks as Am and Polland to miss rest of Rugby Championship 
Emerging Ireland squad to play three fixtures in South Africa Emerging Ireland squad to play three fixtures in South Africa
Worcester Warriors verge of administration

Worcester’s Premiership future in the balance as Glasgow clash is cancelled

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up