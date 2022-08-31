Ireland's Jacob Stockdale fully fit for Ulster's season opener

Ireland international Jacob Stockdale is available for selection for Ulster for the first time in almost a year after recovering from injury
BACK: Jacob Stockdale of Ulster is available for selection for the start of Ulster's season. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

TJ Galvin

Ireland international Jacob Stockdale is available for selection for Ulster for the first time in almost a year after recovering from injury.

The winger missed almost all of last season after suffering an ankle injury. 

He underwent surgery on the injury in January but has now been reintegrated into full team training and is available for selection for Friday's pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs at Kingspan Stadium.

Stockdale had a breakthrough season year 2018, helping Ireland to the Grand Slam and scoring seven tries to top the charts in the Six Nations.

The 26-year-old also scored Ireland's only try in the historic win over New Zealand in the Aviva Stadium in November of that year.

Injuries and loss of form have hampered Stockdale since and he will be hoping to get a run of games together in a bid to push him back into the international fold ahead of next year's World Cup.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson (hand) and fellow Ireland international James Hume (groin) have both had surgery during the off-season and continue to rehabilitate their respective injuries. 

They join Will Addison (lower leg), Jude Postlethwaite (knee), and Ben Moxham (shoulder) on the injury list.

David McCann, David Shanahan and Andy Warwick have all suffered minor injuries in training and will miss Friday's opener.

