URC, EPCR and Top14 join together in rugby's bid to break America

European Champions Cup, URC and Top14 rugby will be available in one TV package for American audiences, after the three organisations formed a "unique alliance" to target the USA television market.

Coverage of the three competitions will be available on a subscription basis from the FloSports streaming platform, which already holds USA rights to the Autumn Nations Series, the Women's Six Nations Championships and the Men's Under-20 Six Nations.

FloSports will now stream nearly 450 matches annually over a three-year deal.

Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship, said: “This is a major step forward in supporting the growth of rugby union in the United States. Combining the rights to the United Rugby Championship alongside the Top 14 and EPCR competitions helps position FloSports as the destination for international club rugby in the US and that audience will be of a great benefit to all of our competitions.

"There is a major Celtic, Italian and South African diaspora in the United States and rugby’s passion and excitement is a great to connect to their heritage and identity. Collaborating on an international rights deal across our three tournament bodies is also an historic move and its success will help foster more opportunities for work together and grow the game of rugby union across the world.”

“The Heineken Champions Cup is the pinnacle of international club rugby, and we are delighted to enhance the global reach of this competition, and the EPCR Challenge Cup, through this exciting partnership with FloSports alongside two of our leagues – the URC and Top 14," added Dominic McKay, Chairman, EPCR.

"The US market is a key strategic priority for EPCR as we build the audiences and awareness of our world-class competitions in new markets. With the Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, URC and Top 14 available from this season at the home of US rugby, more rugby fans than ever will be to able watch the very best of international club rugby. This is our first foray into collaborating on international media rights deals with our leagues and it is great to announce this partnership with FloSports today.”

“We are delighted to partner with EPCR and URC to bring the best of European rugby to the American public and this collaboration calls for others. As an innovative player in the audiovisual market, FloSports is the right partner to develop rugby in a booming country that will host the Rugby World Cup in 2031,” said René Bouscatel, President of the LNR.