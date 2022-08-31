Prendergast keen to add layers and depth to Munster attack

Racing 92’s space-age La Défense Arena took the breath away when it was unveiled five years ago but the club’s training centre on Avenue Paul Langevin had already raised the bar when it opened back in 2012.

An enormous undertaking, inspired by Arsenal’s London Colney development, it boasts everything from a hypoxia room to a 30-bed boarding school, restaurant, cafe and every other mod con imaginable.

This is where Mike Prendergast did the bulk of his work as backs coach with the Parisian side before returning this summer to his home province and a High-Performance Centre in Limerick that is light years ahead of the setup he knew from his time as a Munster player.

“This place was never here when I was here. We were old-school, up and down to Cork, and we used to have our meals before the two training sessions in a restaurant behind us, so obviously this is an unbelievable facility here. We are privileged to have it.

“It’s run properly and I am saying that coming from a club like Racing where there were top-end facilities. Between the two they are quite similar. It provides a really good working environment in terms of getting quality done. The whole layout of the place is impressive.”

The themes linking the clubs continue on the pitch.

Racing couldn’t help but hit the crossbar in his time. Third in the Top 14 when the season was suspended due to Covid, they reached the semi-finals and the last eight thereafter. Europe threw up another quarter-final and last-four exit, plus a losing decider to Exeter.

Munster, as everyone is all too aware, know all about that sort of thing and Graham Rowntree’s success as head coach will depend in so small part on how Prendergast fares with an attack that has far too often added up to much less than the sum of its parts before now.

What went before wasn’t something Prendergast was keen to speak about before Friday’s pre-season clash with London Irish in Musgrave Park, but he was open and expansive on the type of imprint he wants to leave on the province’s offensive game going forward.

“With my own experience of coaching abroad with a number of different clubs, I've built my own philosophy in terms of how I view the game, but that doesn't mean one fits all. I've looked at certain aspects of our attack, what I feel will work for us. There are certain parts of it we might hold in reserve.

“We are building here in terms of how we want to build our house and how we want to layer our attack, but at the start we have a framework there: just getting good at our decision-making and our skill level, which has impressed me as well.”

That last observation is interesting given the impression that skillsets are one thing that have let Munster down in the past and if it was hard to discern much from last week’s friendly loss to Gloucester then the province’s lack of contact work was an issue in that.

Implementing systems and other foundations is the primary focus for now but it is very much a long-term project. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said at one point, but the early soundings are of a new coaching staff that is working in close alignment.

Rowntree, promoted this term to the tip of the pyramid, seems to be a head coach who trusts his assistants to do their jobs. That bodes well for Prendergast, and for Denis Leamy and Andy Kyriacou who have come on board in the defence and forwards departments.

This collegiate approach seems to be extending to the players as well. Prendergast spoke of the “big rugby brains” that are being utilised in the squad and those views will be part of the stew that includes his fellow coaches and his own attacking philosophies.

“We’re training quite quick and intense,” says Prendergast of an enlarged training group that is still reintegrating its internationals. “I have brought my ideas, Graham has his, Andy Kyriacou has his, Denis Leamy has his.

“So we have come together and decided how we want to train, put players under pressure and into difficult situations and I have been quietly surprised by how players can problem-solve but problem-solve with their skills as well. It will take time but on first viewing it has been very pleasing.” Prendergast hoovered up experiences and lessons, on rugby and on life, during his time with Grenoble, Oyannax, Stade Francais and Racing, so there is an understandable excitement about the prospect of him bringing all that to bear back home.

“Loving being back in Limerick and obviously with Munster," he said. "It’s exciting.”