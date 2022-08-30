Gavin Coombes set to miss opening rounds of URC with groin injury

Munster have been dealt an injury blow as No. 8 Gavin Coombes has been ruled out of the "opening rounds of the URC".
Coombes impressed in an Irish jersey on their recent winning tour of New Zealand, after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out at the end of last season.
"Gavin Coombes is currently being managed for a groin injury and will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the URC," A Munster statement read.
Fellow back-rower Jack O'Sullivan was taken off the field on Friday night due to a head injury and will adhere to the phased return to play guidelines.
Andrew Conway, RG Snyman and Jack Daly remain sidelined.