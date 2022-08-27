Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh: A dry run for future fixtures from other sports

History will be made on November 10th when Munster take on a South Africa XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. As well as welcoming South Africa to the province for the first time in 52 years, it will also be the first time that Munster have taken on the Springboks in a GAA ground, with their three previous clashes, 1951, 1960 and 1970, having taken place in Thomond Park (twice) and Musgrave Park.

The GAA paved the way for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the rugby fixture when Central Council backed the proposal unanimously at a meeting on Saturday afternoon after a request was submitted by the Cork county board.

There was never going to be any opposition to the request given the amount of debt still owed on Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The fixture is worth around €250,000 to the Cork county board, which will effectively go directly into the Croke Park coffers considering they are now carrying the can on the debt.

In many ways, this is a dry run for future fixtures from other sports. If this goes well and, say Munster were to reach a Champions Cup semi-final next year with a home fixture, the match would be expected to take place at the Cork venue.

The word on the ground around Cork all week, especially from the GAA community, was very positive on the anticipated decision. There is an acceptance that games of this type are more of a necessity than any kind of threat they would have been envisaged in the past.

It will represent the province’s first fixture against a touring side for six years but, with the game forming part of the Springboks’ Autumn Nations series, it’s difficult to see it being a sell-out fixture when the match will be a midweek fixture sandwiched in between matches against Ireland, France, Italy and England. A SA Select XV will play also play the Bristol Bears in another midweek game.

Munster will presumably be missing all of their Irish Internationals. It was a similar situation when Munster met the All-Blacks in Thomond Park in 2008 but that was a totally different setting and atmosphere given the history attached to the fixture, as it was commemorating the 30th anniversary of the famous 1978 Munster/All-Blacks game and to celebrate the opening of the new stadium.

This fixture against South Africa won’t have the same history attached to it but the novelty factor will still be a huge attraction, especially when SA are still the reigning World Cup champions.

It’s an exciting prospect for the Cork county board in their attempts to build the PUC brand as an entertainment venue after two difficult years from Covid 19. The mould was broken on this in 2018 when the tribute match for the late Liam Miller was the first soccer game to take place at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That game attracted close to 43,000 people but the fixture was shrouded in controversy before it took place. The county board initially refused to let the match go ahead because of the GAA’s rule 5.1, prohibiting the use of its grounds for foreign sports. Yet the game was eventually given the green light following meetings with the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council.

The last couple of years have been difficult for PUC to pull in the revenue it needs and desires but plans are in place to ensure it becomes the attraction it needs to be. Just over a week ago, An Bord Pleanála (ABP) overturned a decision by Cork City Council in deciding to grant conditional planning permission for changes to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Last summer, the board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium and Cork GAA submitted a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for modifications to the stadium. The application included proposed internal reorganisation and redevelopment works to the South Stand to provide “a new GAA museum/exhibition/ visitor centre” and café.

Other changes proposed in the application included an enhancement of the second floor to be used as a conference venue with office hub facilities and break out spaces. The application had said that other reorganisation works would “allow for a new internal stadium tour route as part of a new tourist attraction”.

Proposed external works to the stadium included modifications to the existing City End and Blackrock End stadium entrances to include sheltered porches and signage and revised vehicular access to the stadium and its associated parking via the Monahan Road.

Bigger plans are in place and the rugby fixture now is just another step in that process. And after the recent Elton John and Westlife concerts, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is clearly up for hire now for whoever wants the venue.