Ireland coach Andy Farrell's speech leaves Wigan players 'star-struck'

Wigan coach Matt Peet says a speech by former captain Andy Farrell helped inspire his side to a 30-10 victory over reigning champions St Helens that guaranteed them a top-two finish in Super League.

Farrell, now head coach of the Ireland rugby union team, made 370 appearances for the Warriors from 1991 to 2004 and helped them win six league titles and four Challenge Cups.

"He spoke to the team before the game and was inspirational, as you would expect," Peet said.

"It's about connecting the present team with the past, making them aware of what this club stands for. He had times when he won and times when he lost, but it was the way he conducted himself that makes him a Wigan legend.

"There will be times when we lose, but if we can take a little bit of what he brought to his game and the way he acted as a professional, it will be a more important lesson tonight than anything from the game."

Winger Liam Marshall, whose long-range try halted a Saints second-half fightback, admits some of the Wigan players were star-struck by Farrell's appearance in the dressing room.

"He's probably one of the best players to ever play for this club and you could see when he spoke everyone's eyes were fixed on him," Marshall said.

"He was speaking from the heart and he's a Wigan lad who has done it all, so it was just a massive privilege having him here. We were maybe a bit star-struck, but it was like two minutes before the warm-up, so we couldn't be fan-girling for too long.

"For what he has done at Wigan and what he has gone on to achieve is incredible, so to have a person like that in is massive for us."

Australian winger Bevan French scored the first and last tries, taking his tally for the season to 29, to help Wigan maintain their unbeaten home record in 2022 and deny their arch rivals the chance to secure the League Leaders' Shield.

"We showed a hell of a lot of commitment for one another," Peet added.

"It prepares you for the games that are coming up, that 80-minute intensity.

"I like the fact we nailed second. It means we can be smart with our selection for the next few days.

"We are still going to these games looking to build, but we don't need to take any risks."