It was a typical preseason run-out at Dubarry Park.
Connacht improve to see off Sale in Athlone

SHARK ATTACK: Sales’ Ben Curry and Dan Du Preez tackle Peter Dooley of Connacht.

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 20:53
John Fallon

Connacht 15 

Sale Sharks 5 

Connacht bounced back from their 57-19 loss away to Castres on Wednesday when a different starting side and replacements put Sale Sharks to the sword at Dubarry Park.

It was a typical preseason clash with both sides mixing the good with the bad, but both will be pleased with their defensive units.

Connacht led 10-0 at the break, scoring at either end of a half punctuated by a lot of errors and penalties from both sides on a perfect evening for rugby in Athlone.

Conor Oliver got Connacht off the mark after five minutes when he finished a good move after several drives, but they were forced to defend a lot after that as Sale mounted a series of attacks but struggled to make a handful of lineouts inside the 22 count.

Connacht, with former Leinster players Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy making impressive debuts, doubled their lead before the break when good work from Dylan Tierney-Martin, Dooley, Kieran Marmion, Gavin Thornbury and Conor Fitzgerald ended with academy player Josh O’Connor crowning his debut with a try.

Sale, who spent the week in Galway in camp, continued to fail to make good platforms count while the experience of Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion was key in them staying ahead.

Sale lock Matt Postelthwaite was binned for hands in the ruck as their frustration mounted and just at the end of the yellow card Connacht superbly mauled over with replacement hooker Eoin de Buitléar getting the touchdown eleven minutes from time.

Replacement hooker Tommy Taylor pulled back a late try in the left corner for Sale.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: C Oliver, J O’Connor, E de Buitléar.

Sale Sharks: Try: T Taylor.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; S Jennings, T Farrell, S Bolton, J Porch; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; J Murphy, G Thornbury; J Butler, C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements used: E de Buitléar, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, O McCormack, C Reilly, J O’Connor, C Ward, B Vermeulen, D Byrne.

Sale Sharks: L James; B McGuigan, S James, C Doherty, A Reed; R du Preez, J Simpson; A van der Merwe, N Schonert; C Wiese, M Postelthwaite; J du Preez, B Curry, D du Preez. Replacements: T Taylor, S McIntyre, C Oosthuizen, J Harper, B Bamber, R Birch, S Dugdale, G Warr, T Curtis, K Wilkinson, T O’Flaherty.

Referee: E Cross (IRFU)

