Watch live: Munster take on Gloucester in opening pre-season fixture at Musgrave Park

The Irish Examiner is proud to partner with Munster to exclusively bring you live streaming of their opening pre-season fixture tonight, free of charge.

Munster take on Gloucester at Musgrave Park, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

It will be the first of two preseason games at Musgrave Park as Declan Kidney's London Irish travel to Cork on Friday of next week.

It's the start of a new era for Munster as Graham Rowntree takes charge for the first time alongside the newly-appointed coaching ticket of Denis Leamy, Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou.

Munster have brought in Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch from Bristol Bears, English hooker Chris Moore from Exeter University, and most notably, Former All Black centre, Malakai Fekitoa from London Wasps.

Fekitoa is the most likely to have a major influence, with the centre primed to replace the outgoing Damian de Allende in the Munster midfield.

The aforementioned Fekitoa and Moore are among the replacements and will make their first appearances for the province.

To watch the match go to our Live Rugby Hub.

