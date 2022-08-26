Rowntree ready to get going with new-look Munster

A new era begins for Munster this evening when Graham Rowntree takes charge for the first time and the former English international said he can’t wait to get the campaign up and running.

Gloucester, who finished fifth in the English Premiership last season after recovering from a disastrous campaign the previous term, provide the opposition for Rowntree’s first game in charge.

It will be the first of two pre-season friendlies at Musgrave Park with Declan Kidney’s London Irish coming to Cork next Friday before Munster regroup for their opening URC fixture away to Cardiff on September 16.

Munster’s first home league game will also be at Musgrave Park when Zebre Parma visit on October 1 and they won’t play their first game of the season at Thomond Park until they entertain the Bulls in round five on October 15.

By then Rowntree and his new management team of Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy and Andi Kyriacou will have hoped to have made an impressive start to their reign.

Rowntree said he can’t wait to get started and measure the work they have done over the summer.

“I can’t wait to get going, our first day. We made quite a few changes in what we’re doing on the field and within the environment, but the lads have adapted well,” he said.

“I can’t fault their energy. The lads have been fantastic, but they’re just getting used to how we train.”

Both teams are set to play a different set of players in each half with new recruits, Tongan centre Malakai Fekitoa signed from Wasps and 21-year old hooker Chris Moore from University of Exeter, poised for their debuts off the bench.

A third arrival, centre Antoine Frisch signed from Bristol, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury is not included, having only recently started full training.

Promising lock Paddy Kelly, promoted to the senior squad during the summer, and current academy plays Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn and Conor Phillips are all set to make their senior bow for the province in this contest.

Munster will be skippered for the game, which will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner, by Jack O’Donoghue who starts in a back row completed by Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan.

Ben Healy gets the start at out-half where he will be partnered by Neil Cronin.

Rowntree said the new regime have not made sweeping changes and it has helped that he has been with Munster for almost three years before stepping up to the top job.

“I have been very blessed from an early age in my coaching career to work with some good guys but what I have learned more than anything is to be yourself,” added Rowntree.

“This is certainly something I will be bringing to this role. You have got to be yourself always and that is what I plan to do with this role.” Gloucester are bringing a 32-man squad with Ruan Ackermann captaining them in one half and Billy Twelvetrees leading them in the other.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Eoin O’Connor; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements from: Scott Buckley, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, James French, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Paddy Kelly, Ruadhan Quinn, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Tony Butler, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Liam Coombes, Conor Phillips.

Gloucester (squad): Harry Elrington, Jack Singleton, Fraser Balmain, Freddie Clarke, Arthur Clark, Ruan Ackermann (C), Harry Taylor, Ben Morgan, Charlie Chapman, Adam Hastings, Ollie Thorley, Mark Atkinson, Chris Harris, Tom Seabrook, Kyle Moyle, Rob Nixon, Ciaran Knight, Henry Walker, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Andrew Davidson, Cam Jordan, Freddie Thomas, Jack Clement, Stephen Varney, Lloyd Evans, Jake Morris, Giorgi Kveseladze, Billy Twelvetrees (C), Jack Reeves, Reece Dunn, Ethan Hunt, Bryan O'Connor.

You can watch Munster's pre-season match against Gloucester exclusively live on Examiner Sport.