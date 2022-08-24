South Africa coach Nienaber welcomes addition of Munster clash

South African coach Jacques Nienaber says a clash with Munster will give his touring side "exactly the type of test they need" as they build towards next year's World Cup.

The Irish Examiner yesterday revealed plans to stage a meeting between Munster and a South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10.

The Boks play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium the previous Saturday, November 5, before travelling to Marseille to meet France on November 12.

The GAA’s Central Council will review the request by Cork GAA to stage the game next Saturday. But even if permission is not granted, the fixture will go ahead at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Nienaber, who served as a member of Munster’s coaching staff with SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus between 2016 and 2017 told the Munster Rugby website: “Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year.

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.

“We haven’t had a proper rugby tour with midweek games in several years, so we are very excited about this opportunity."

This will be the first time in the professional era that Munster faces a South African touring side with the last encounter taking place in 1970.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen.

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.”

