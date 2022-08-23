Business complete: Rowntree says Munster 'all done' with recruitment

Munster Head Coach Graham Rowntree has confirmed that Munster's recruitment for the 2022/23 campaign is complete.

Rowntree told the media that their business is "all done" ahead of their opening pre-season friendly against Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday.

Munster have brought in Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch from Bristol Bears, English hooker Chris Moore from Exeter University, and most notably, Former All Black centre, Malakai Fekitoa from London Wasps.

Fekitoa is the most likely to have a major influence, with the centre primed to replace the outgoing Damian de Allende in the Munster midfield.

"I've been impressed by how they've adapted to a different environment, different climate, different way of doing things, different people," Rowntree said, speaking on the new arrivals.

"Chris [Moore] has come from a university background and fitted into a pro rugby team very well. Malakai's reputation is fantastic and he's fitted in very well with the young guys. Antoine quietly goes about his business but he's classy, a classy player.

"In fact, all three of them are classy players. I've been impressed by how they've fitted in on and off the field, importantly."

Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy, and Andi Kyriacou make up Rowntree's brand-new coaching staff, but the Englishman says he's not looking to "reinvent the wheel", but has made some modifications to the way the players prepare for games.

"We made quite a few changes in what we’re doing on the field and within the environment, but the lads have adapted well. I can’t fault their energy. The lads have been fantastic, but they’re just getting used to how we train.

“Just in terms of how we train, what the working day looks like, just putting my stamp on it, and you’ll hopefully see on Friday night the fruits of our labour, without trying to give anything away.

“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel by any means, but obviously there are a few little changes and adjustments to how we train and how we play that you will hopefully see come through.”

Rowntree was understandably coy when asked about the prospect of seeing RG Snyman - who has suffered season-ending ACL tears in the last two years - playing in the red of Munster in the coming weeks.

“I’m not going to give you a date, I can’t give you a date.

“Not initially, put it that way. We are not… I am not going to rush RG Snyman back but he won’t be available to us initially.”

Munster will face Declan Kidney's London Irish in another warm-up game next week, but all eyes are on Gloucester at Musgrave Park this Friday.