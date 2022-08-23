Jack Carty named as Connacht Rugby captain

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has been named as the province's captain for the upcoming campaign.

Carty was named as on-field captain for a large number of fixtures last season while supported by club captain Jarrad Butler who has held the role since 2018.

Butler will now take up the role of vice-captain, with Bundee Aki also holding the same responsibility.

Carty has made 180 appearances for the province and has been a major part of their success in recent times.

"It’s a huge honour to become club captain of my home province. I first walked through the doors as a 14-year-old and if you said to me I would play for Connacht never mind captaining the team, I would have laughed at you," Carty said on the announcement.

"None of this would ever have been possible if it wasn’t for my family, friends and teammates.

"It’s an incredibly humbling moment, and with that comes responsibility to ensure we proudly represent the people of Connacht, whether they are here in the actual province or in one of the four corners of the world - which we strive to do!

"I can’t wait to get back on the pitch again to lead in the best way possible, by performing."

He continued: "A special thanks to JB who I’ve learnt an incredible amount from the last few years and will continue to do so.

"I can’t wait to see everyone at the Sportsground, with our new surface, on the 7th of October."