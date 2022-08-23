Jack Carty named as Connacht Rugby captain

Carty will be supported by Jarrad Butler and Bundee Aki who will act as vice-captains for the season.
Jack Carty named as Connacht Rugby captain

LEADER: Connacht's Jack Carty. ©INPHO/Christiaan Kotze

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 16:27
Shane Donovan

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has been named as the province's captain for the upcoming campaign.

Carty was named as on-field captain for a large number of fixtures last season while supported by club captain Jarrad Butler who has held the role since 2018.

Butler will now take up the role of vice-captain, with Bundee Aki also holding the same responsibility.

Carty has made 180 appearances for the province and has been a major part of their success in recent times.

"It’s a huge honour to become club captain of my home province. I first walked through the doors as a 14-year-old and if you said to me I would play for Connacht never mind captaining the team, I would have laughed at you," Carty said on the announcement.

"None of this would ever have been possible if it wasn’t for my family, friends and teammates.

"It’s an incredibly humbling moment, and with that comes responsibility to ensure we proudly represent the people of Connacht, whether they are here in the actual province or in one of the four corners of the world - which we strive to do!

"I can’t wait to get back on the pitch again to lead in the best way possible, by performing."

He continued: "A special thanks to JB who I’ve learnt an incredible amount from the last few years and will continue to do so.

"I can’t wait to see everyone at the Sportsground, with our new surface, on the 7th of October."

More in this section

Clare v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Munster line up Páirc Uí Chaoimh date with world champion Springboks
Cell C Sharks v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Connacht announce coaching restructure with new Andy Friend role
John McKee 8/8/2022 McKee: Performance in second test key to making strides
<p>NEW ROLE: Former Munster Flanker Tommy O'Donnell. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Tommy O'Donnell returns to Munster in coaching role as part of new appointments 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up