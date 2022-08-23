Tommy O'Donnell returns to Munster in coaching role as part of new appointments 

Former Munster flanker Tommy O'Donnell has re-joined the province as an academy coach.

The former Irish international recently retired from playing but has already returned to Munster in the capacity of Elite Player Development Officer.

O'Donnell takes up the role vacated by Andi Kyriacou, who has been promoted to Forwards Coach ahead of the new campaign.

The 35-year-old spent last season as a coach with Limerick AIL side UL Bohemians.

In all, three new appointments have been made to the Munster academy ahead of the new season.

O'Donnell is joined by Brendan O’Connor, who has also been appointed to the position of Elite Player Development Officer.

O’Connor, a former Munster and Connacht player moves from his role as an academy coach.

Also, Matt Brown has been appointed as Pathway Development Coach, where he will bring his wealth of coaching experience to the table.

He led the Munster Women to the Interpro title last year and was Assistant Coach of Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup-winning Crescent College Comprehensive.