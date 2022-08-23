Tommy O'Donnell returns to Munster in coaching role as part of new appointments 

O'Donnell is one of three additions to the academy coaching structure. 
Tommy O'Donnell returns to Munster in coaching role as part of new appointments 

NEW ROLE: Former Munster Flanker Tommy O'Donnell. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 15:04
Shane Donovan

Former Munster flanker Tommy O'Donnell has re-joined the province as an academy coach.

The former Irish international recently retired from playing but has already returned to Munster in the capacity of Elite Player Development Officer.

O'Donnell takes up the role vacated by Andi Kyriacou, who has been promoted to Forwards Coach ahead of the new campaign.

The 35-year-old spent last season as a coach with Limerick AIL side UL Bohemians. 

In all, three new appointments have been made to the Munster academy ahead of the new season.

O'Donnell is joined by Brendan O’Connor, who has also been appointed to the position of Elite Player Development Officer.

O’Connor, a former Munster and Connacht player moves from his role as an academy coach.

Also, Matt Brown has been appointed as Pathway Development Coach, where he will bring his wealth of coaching experience to the table. 

He led the Munster Women to the Interpro title last year and was Assistant Coach of Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup-winning Crescent College Comprehensive.

More in this section

Cell C Sharks v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Connacht announce coaching restructure with new Andy Friend role
John McKee 8/8/2022 McKee: Performance in second test key to making strides
South Africa A v The British and Irish Lions - Castle Lager Lions Series - Cape Town Stadium De Klerk back in the fold as Springboks name side for Wallabies clash
<p>TIME TO SHINE: Cork GAA has formalised a request to Croke Park to stage the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against the Springboks and it will be debated at a Central Council meeting this weekend, Examiner Sport understands.</p>

Munster line up Páirc Uí Chaoimh date with world champion Springboks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up